Patient Raped in ICU: 21-year-old girl raped in ICU of Gurugram Private Hospital

Girl Patient Raped in ICU of a Private Hospital: A rape case has come to light from a girl admitted in ICU in a private hospital in Delhi adjoining Gurugram. In fact, a 21-year-old girl suffering from TB disease was admitted to Fortis Hospital located in Sector 44, Gurugram. Due to his critical condition, he was kept in ICU. She was in a subconscious state on the ventilator when she was raped.

Police said that when the woman regained consciousness on Tuesday, she told her father about the incident. He wrote his pain on paper and gave it to his father. After this, the family contacted the police and got the case registered.

Police said that the family feels that the incident took place between 21 to 27 October. The girl was admitted to the hospital on 21 October. The woman regained consciousness on October 27. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

According to police, the victim is a resident of Mahendragarh. He was admitted to the hospital due to trouble in breathing. He is undergoing treatment for TB disease. He was kept separately in a private room of the ICU at the time of the incident.

Assistant Police Commissioner Usha Kundu of Gurugram said that the girl’s father went to meet her on Tuesday. At the same time, he wrote to the father and told that he was raped.

He told that initially the hospital investigated it. However, the family informed the police about this. After this, a case was registered under Section 376 (2) (E) of IPC. They told that we have identified the accused but they are yet to be arrested.

Kundu said that the teenager has named the accused as Vikas. Through this, we identified the accused. Vikas is an external staff. The police have taken CCTV footage in their possession to investigate the case. He has also questioned the staff posted in the ward at the time of the incident.