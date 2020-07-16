Patna in Under Full Lockdown: Noise e-pass in Patna due to lockdown, now you can travel with this card only

Patna in Under Lockdown: Coronavirus is growing rapidly in the country. So far, more than nine and a half million people have been caught in the country by the Corona virus. The rapid rising outbreak of Corona has raised the concerns of the state governments. It was believed that with the passage of time, the effect of the corona would decrease, but with time the corona is taking people in its own pace with more speed. In the last 24 hours, more than 32 thousand people in the country have been infected with Corona. On the other hand, if we talk about the state of Bihar (Bihar Corona Status), now the number of Corona positive people here has crossed the number of 20 thousand. Also Read – Government’s unique initiative for donating plasma, prize money of Rs 5000

Patna again in Under complete Lockdown

Due to the corona being killed, the state governments are moving towards lockdown in Patna once again. The lockdown has been imposed till July 31 in Bihar amidst increasing cases of Kovid 19. This time Loudown will not be the same. In the capital Patna too, full lockdown has been implemented for 15 days.

A lockdown has been imposed in Bihar since this morning, after which roads and highways and lanes have become deserted once again throughout Patna. Markets in the capital Patna will remain completely closed, but during this time essential services such as medical stores, banks etc. will remain operational as before.

The state government is paying special attention to the Containment Zone including the capital Patna. No exemption will be given other than essential services in the Containment Zone. All religious places in the entire state will remain closed. Explain that during the lockdown, a total of 114 areas of Patna have been completely banned in the operation of vehicles.

Please tell that CM Nitish Kumar has given instructions to strictly follow the lockdown. E-pass will not be required to travel or go from one place to another in the city during lockdown. After stopping the police, the passenger will have to explain the reason for leaving the house and show his identity card. Identity card will work like ePass. It will determine on the police whether the work the person has told is jururi or not, only then he will be allowed to go out.