Patna sahib Vidhan Sabha Seat Result 2020: Long battle between BJP and Congress, Nandkishore Yadav wins

Patna Sahib Vidhan Sabha Seat Result 2020: There was a tough contest between the Congress and the BJP on the Patna Sahib Assembly Seat Result 2020, but the victory came in favor of the BJP. Bihar's Road Construction Department Minister and BJP's leader Nandkishore Yadav won the Patna Sahib Assembly seat (Patna Sahib Assembly Seat Result 2020).

On this seat, Nandkishore Yadav had a direct contest with Congress candidate Pravin Kushwaha in the Grand Alliance. Nand Kishore Yadav of Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Pravin Singh of Congress by 18,662 votes. After counting the last round, Nand Kishore Yadav got 91157 votes and Praveen Singh got 72,595 votes.

In the 2015 elections, this seat was won by Nand Kishore Yadav of Bharatiya Janata Party, who got 46.9 percent votes. Mehta finished second.

Patna Sahib assembly seat is also one of the oldest seats in the state. The first election was held here for the first time in 1957 and the first two elections were in the account of the Congress, but since then the Jana Sangh started making inroads here. Then the Congress came back, the Janata Party also came in the middle, but in 1995 the Bharatiya Janata Party won here and since then the seat is still with the BJP.