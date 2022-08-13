Pato O’Ward despised Zak Brown’s words and said “goodbye” to Formula 1 (Photos: gettyimages)

After the chaos that hit the formula 1 after the withdrawal of Sebastian Vettel and the output of Fernando Alonso of Alpinea crack of illusion reached the door of Patrick O’Wardmainly due to the refusal of Oscar Piastri joining the French team and the interest in Daniel Ricciardo as a secondary option.

With the likely departure of the Australian from McLarenfor a moment it was speculated that one of the reserve pilots that the team has could make the jump to the F1con Pato O’Ward as the main option, followed by the American Colton Heart and even spanish Alex Palouall after his good step in Indycar.

The possibility grew a little more due to the free practices that Pato earned in the formula 1 since last year and especially for his good relationship with the CEO of McLaren Racing, Zak Brown; however, his own O’Ward He was in charge of cutting the illusion and minimizing the promises of the American manager.

Pato O’Ward disputed the 2021 Indycar championship until the last race with a car inferior to that of the leaders (Photo: Marc Lebryk/REUTERS)

“Right now (Zak Brown) can’t present me with something for a Formula 1 seat because he doesn’t have any seats, those seats are gone.”

Those were some of the words that the man from Monterrey dedicated to the CEO of McLaren in an interview with ESPNas he hinted that, beyond the rumors about a possible departure from Ricciardo of the team, the site is already agreed with the Alpine reserve rider Oscar Piastri.

“Yes, (Zak has told me about the contract for F1) but as the season is right now I didn’t want to get entangled in that. Anyway, I can’t go he got me on his indycar teamit’s not as if ‘bye I’m leaving’, I’m signed with your Indycar team, “said the Mexican, as he clarified that he no longer has the vivid illusion of reaching Formula 1.

Pato O’Ward accumulates four Indycar victories aboard Arrow McLaren (Photo: Marvin Gentry/REUTERS)

“It doesn’t do me any good to have that illusion (of reaching Formula 1)”, said Pato during his talk with Jose Antonio Cortesas he explained that he has matured enough to value his present and understand that it not only depends on his good level, but on a whole political background.

“There are many more things and policies, there are many things that are very much out of my control, that I will never be able to control and that is where I have to leave it, because it is no use marrying illusion”

According to the native of Nuevo León, it was at the beginning of the year that he decided “put a stop to it” to this illusion. “I stopped thinking about that, because just that idea excites you, that’s why everyone wants to leave what they have for that illusionbut I’m a smart man, I’m not cool and I know how things have been going,” he explained.

Despite the irregularity of his car, Pato O’Ward is in contention for the 2022 Indycar Drivers’ Championship (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel/REUTERS)

Despite having practically erased his promotion to F1, O’Ward did not deny his interest in participating in the free practices agreed upon this year, which also contribute to points for the Pilot Super LicenseAs long as they are on a competition weekend and not at the end of the year, like what happened in 2021 in Abu Dhabi.

“What would suit me, because that seat has already been closed, the only thing that suits me is that they give me Free Practicesit is the only thing that suits me, just getting up and driving around the car does not suit me at all and the truth is that I’m not interested in putting energy into it and the effort for something that you are just going to be spinning”, he sentenced.

