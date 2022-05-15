Pato O’Ward let victory slip away at the IndyCar Series Indianapolis GP

(Video: Courtesy ESPN)

Patrick O’WardMexican driver who stands out in the 2022 season of the IndyCar Series he let victory slip away at the Indianapolis Grand Prix. After having directed one of his best performances in the complicated circuit, a mistake in McLaren’s strategy he compromised the lead he had fought for along the route and finished the race in number 19 of the group. First place went to Colton Herta.

The confidence of having taken the 1st position at the Alabama Grand Prix led the native of Monterrey, Nuevo León, to secure fifth position on the grid during qualifying for the Indianapolis GP. Even Zak Brown, the CEO of McLaren he said he was fascinated by his performance and predicted a good future for him within the organizationbut the mood changed during the fifth date.

The panorama of the race presented him with very opposite faces. After starting from fifth position, got off to a good start race in which he managed to fight the head of the group. However, the picture changed when the rain was present on the circuit and his team did not change the tires in a timely manner. The crucial action came 15 minutes from the end.

O’Ward finished on the 19th step (Photo: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)

O’Ward managed to control the wet track conditions for much of the circuit. However, the lack of suitable tires gave Herta an advantage. As the Mexican headed for his second win in a row, with the safety car in front of him, the tires betrayed him in a sharp curve. After making a spin, fell to fourth position but it didn’t take long to get back on track.

The man from Monterrey carried out various maneuvers with the intention of heat the tires and close the race in the best conditions. However, the strategy did not work and he was forced to enter the pits to make the relevant change. In the maneuver he allowed the rest of the group to pass him and with the effort he put into his return he barely was able to rescue rung number 19.

Before the incident, Pato He was forceful in his intention to take the first position. One of his most outstanding maneuvers was when achieved a four-car pass that allowed him climb from fifth place to the lead in less than one lap. He remained like this for a long period of the race, but on lap number 42 he had the first crash that relegated him.

Pato O’Ward records a victory in the 2022 season (Photo: Twitter/@McLarenF1)

In the second half of the race, O’Ward implemented the right strategy to get back in the lead and fight for the win with Colton Herta and Scot McLaughlin. In fact, despite the fact that the last of them was in the position of honor when the rain began to be present on the track, a miscalculation in a curve made him turn and give way to the Mexican driver.

the opportunity was well spent for O’Wardas he managed to hold on for several laps, but the inopportune decision of his team to keep the tires for dry asphalt took its toll on the most decisive moment of the journey. After having required assistance from the pits four times, he collected 12 points which were added to his overall stat.

Will Power lead the competition with 170 points, after beating Alex Palou’s 156 points. On the third rung is Scott McLaughlin with 152, while the Mexican is already in seventh position with 126 units. Pato O’Ward must now focus on the dispute over the Indianapolis 500 miles next May 29, on the sixth date of the 2022 season.

KEEP READING:

Julio Urías will look for his third victory of the season in the MLB against the Phillies

They revealed the rudeness of Miguel Herrera for which he was expelled in Cruz Azul vs Tigres

Charlyn Corral’s great goal in the league that is giving people something to talk about