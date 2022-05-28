Pato O’Ward renewed with McLaren and excited about a future in F1

Patricio O’Ward renewed with McLaren in the Indycar Series until 2025 (Photo: EFE/Chris Owens)



One of the pilots of the moment IndyCar Series es Patrick O’Wardthe 23-year-old Mexican who has once again raised his hand as a candidate to win the 2022 season, after an outstanding performance the previous year aboard his Arrow McLarenin which he reached the last race with a chance of winning the title.

After several weeks of incognito regarding his renewal with the team, the interest of other teams and his annoyance at the sudden appearance of Colton Hertha on the radar of McLarentheir contractual extension was called into question, until they finally reached an agreement that was announced this Friday, May 27, prior to the historic Indianapolis race:

“Arrow McLaren SP has extended its agreement with Pato O’Ward until the end of 2025., wrote the team through its official portal. “Pato joined Arrow McLaren SP in 2020 and the 23-year-old driver’s extension supports the team’s ambition to constantly compete for race victories, championships y Indianapolis 500 wins”, he sentenced.

Pato O’Ward renewed with McLaren and was excited about a future in F1 (Photo: Twitter/@ArrowMcLarenSP)

This deal means that O’Ward is already secured a seat on the IndyCar until 2025 and he will stop charging as a rookie driver, so the Monterrey native’s next step will be to adapt more to the car, be able to compete for victories and conquer the American championship, with the added objective of winning integers to be a McLaren candidate in Formula 1.

“I am incredibly happy to have secured my future with Arrow McLaren SP. This team has really felt like home to me for the last three years and I can’t wait to build on our success as we compete for wins and championships.. I want to thank the whole team for this opportunity. This is exactly where I want to be”, mentioned O’Ward about his renewal, one that contains great benefits for his professional future.

In addition to cashing in as an IndyCar star and securing a seat in the category through 2025, the renewal would also include more opportunities in the Formula 1 teamwith free practices as the main asset in its favor, something that was questioned after the appearance of Colton Hertha like the other candidate from the British team.

According to the information shared by ESPNyour extension also includes a bonus in the form of a car, as they will award you a McLaren street so that you can enjoy in your free moments, in addition to It is the first link to later close the specific contract as a test driver for the McLaren F1 Team.

Pato O’Ward won his first IndyCar race on May 2, 2021 at Texas Motor Speedway (Photo: Jerome Miron/Reuters)

In this way, in the coming weeks it could be confirmed on which weekend of formula 1 you could get on the MCL36 that they drive Lando Norris y Daniel Ricciardo this 2022. Previously the CEO of the team, Zak Brownhinted that there is interest in running the first practice of the Mexican Grand Prix.

This is how a new step was taken towards a future in formula 1 from the hand of McLaren; however, this will be a decision determined by Andreas Seidlthe team manager in F1, something that Brown himself has made clear in the past and where the American Herta comes into question, whom they seek to use to attract the North American market.

Regarding the illusion to reach the highest category of motorsport, O’Ward explained that it is the dream that directed him to motorsport and that he hopes to be able to arrive soon, mainly due to an age issue.

“I think the term is there because of age. Once you’re 25 or 26, that window closes quite a bit. So obviously if that opportunity presents itself, you take it, right? My dream of being a racing driver came from Formula 1, that’s something that will never go away. It is a part of me. It’s what opened my heart to such a different world.”

“Right now I am totally focused on what we have to do because there is no reason for me to stress about what is going to happen in two years. I do not know. I just have to focus on what we have right now and try to make the best of it.”

KEEP READING:

Pato O’Ward will renew with McLaren and could reach Formula 1

Checo Pérez’s words about Pato O’Ward that could rock Formula 1

Pato O’Ward won first place at the 24 Hours of Daytona