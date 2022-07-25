Pato O’Ward won first place in the IndyCar Iowa Award

The Mexican driver took the Arrow McLaren SP team to the podium and the Mexican fans recognized his effort (Video: Twitter/@IndyCar)

The mexican motoring continues to add successes, on the afternoon of Sunday, July 24, the pilot Patrick O’Wardbetter known as Pato O’Wardconquered the Iowa 300 Gran PrixUnited States, of the IndyCar. The Monterrey native took advantage of Josef Newgarden’s accident to seize first place and take the checkered flag.

Pato conquered the second day of the Iowa Grand Prix and managed to get fully into the fight for the championship of the season along with his Team Arrow McLaren SP. Said result meant a brilliant end this weekend for O’Ward, since on the first day in Iowa he took second place in the Hy-Vee Deals indycar.

It wasn’t until the second day of the Grand Prix that he was able to complete his feat and get back on the podium, but this time with first place in the competition.

Pato O’Ward won first place in Iowa in the Indycar Series (Photo: Twitter/ @ArrowMcLarenSP)

The Arrow McLaren SP driver He came from the bottom of the positions and with his skill behind the wheel he was able to climb a few places in the standings. But the event that allowed him to seize first place was the accident who starred Josef Newgarden, Team Penske driver. A few laps from the end of the competition, Josef lost control of his car and ended up crashing into the retaining wall.

The damage to his vehicle did not allow him to continue so dropped out of the competition. Until then they had passed 275 laps and it was there Pato O’Ward led the remainder of the race. However, the end of the race was not easy because Will Power He followed him closely as he tried to snatch the win from him. Despite this, O’Ward knew how to maintain the strategy and after 300 arduous laps around the Iowa oval, the Mexican ended his participation in the Grand Prix with first place.

With this he added his second victory of the 2022 season and his quarter so far in his entire career in the IndyCar Series. The skills of the 23-year-old pilot earned him the recognition of the Mexican fans because they immediately dedicated congratulatory messages to him through social networks.

Pato O’Ward took first place at the Iona GP in the Indycar Series (Photo: Twitter/ @ArrowMcLarenSP)

At the end of the race, he offered a few words to the press and highlighted the emotion generated by having won. He recognized the teamwork and praised the car that allowed him to take the win.

“The team did a great job, this was what gave us the victory because the important thing is to keep it in good shape at the end. I am very excited, I had a great car. This victory is good, in general we have had a good year, we have two wins and we have let another two go, and although they were frustrating moments, this is the perfect time”, he pointed.

It would not be the first time that the man from Monterrey has achieved a performance of such magnitude, even his success could take him to Formula 1 and compete alongside Sergio Czech PérezRed Bull Racing driver.

Pato O’Ward got into the fight for the IndyCar Series championship this season (Photo: Marc Lebryk/ USA TODAY Sports)

Patricio O’Ward was born on May 6, 1999 in Monterrey, Nuevo León and has been a pilot since he was six years old, when he competed in karting in Mexico and the United States. Between 2012 and 2016 he competed in Formula Latam 2000, Formula Renault 1.6 Northern Europe and Formula 2000 Pacific.

He also raced in Formula 4 in France and even won at the historic racetrack Paul Ricard de Le Castellet. Although he has only competed in the IndyCar Series, he has already been approached by Formula 1 teams.

