Pato O’Ward’s victory in Indy Car that caught the attention of an F1 team

Pato O’Ward managed to put Mexico on top of a podium in the Indy Car Series (Photo: Twitter/@McLarenF1)

Inside the Indy Car circuit, Patrick O’Wardbetter known as O’Ward Duck, managed to put Mexico on top of a podium. the pilot of Arrow McLaren finished in first place Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Barber circuit with an outstanding performance as he got his first podium of the season, so the celebration on top of the podium was special.

But outside of the Indy Car Series, a team from the formula 1 joined the celebration of the native of Monterrey and also recognized the talent of the Mexican pilot, it was the McLaren F1 Team; the British team congratulated Pato O’Ward for having achieved his first podium in the category in the race.

It was through Twitter where the automobile team recognized the talent of the Mexican. The verified account of McLaren watched O’Ward’s competition all the way to the finish line; Once the Monterrey native crossed the checkered flag and established himself as the first place, the Lando Norris team wrote the following message:

the British team congratulated Pato O’Ward for having achieved his first podium in the category in which he competes (Photo: Twitter/@McLarenF1)

“What a way to start May! @PatricioOward WINS at Barber!!! Impressive performance from the team, @ArrowMcLarenSP.”

In a second message, when O’Ward took the podium and celebrated with Álex Palouof Chip Ganassi Racing, y Rinus Veekay from DragonSpeed ​​USA, the team applauded the Mexican’s work and wrote the following message: “WIN THE NUMBER 1 OF THE SEASON! You love to see it, @ArrowMcLarenSP and @PatricioOward!”

It should be noted that It would not be the first approach of the Formula 1 team with Patricio well in October 2021 both had a practice session in which the Mexican tested the engines that there is in the maximum automobile speed circuit and the idea of ​​being the second Mexican that competes in it was proposed to him.

Later, in December of the same year, The Aztec driver was part of a talent test that could be the team’s drivers in the future.

Pato started the race with a good pace and determination as he quickly moved to the top of the competition (Photo: Twitter/@McLarenF1)

Pato He started the race with a good pace and determination as he quickly placed himself among the first places in the competition. Despite the probability of rain for the competition, O’Ward knew how to stay focused and take advantage of a space to advance positions.

It wasn’t until lap 10 when he got behind Rinus Veekay, driver of Ed Carpenter, when he was almost a second and a half apart for the first place in the race. Although there were still almost ninety laps to go, the 22-year-old driver did not slow down and pushed for the lead of the competition.

For lap 30, Duck O’Ward had to make a pit stop and fill fuel, plus tire adjustment. That stop was key to not losing from the top positions and thus getting closer to his first victory of the year.

Pato O’Ward began his career at a very young age (Photo: Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports)

The final positions were defined after lap 63 when Álex Palou overtook O’Ward and started a fight for first place. Later, a gap of two seconds was opened over the Spaniard so that the Mexican could reduce position and thus sneak into first place because it was ahead by up to 1.7 seconds.

Patricio O’Ward was born on May 6, 1999 in Monterrey, Nuevo León and has been a pilot since he was six years old, when he competed in karting in Mexico and the United States. Between 2012 and 2016 he competed in Formula Latam 2000, Formula Renault 1.6 Northern Europe and Formula 2000 Pacific. He also raced in Formula 4 in France and even won at the historic racetrack Paul Ricard of Le Castellet.

