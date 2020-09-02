Patreon Raises $90 Million, Hits $1.2 Billion Valuation

Patreon, whose platform lets creators earn cash from followers by means of subscriptions, has raised $90 million in new funding. The seven-year-old firm says it now has a valuation of $1.2 billion, and it’s planning to make use of the financing to develop internationally and beef up instruments for creators (and their followers).

Patreon CEO Jack Conte (pictured above), in a video saying the funding Tuesday, stated the corporate has by no means disclosed its valuation earlier than “as a result of I didn’t need to make it about Patreon — I needed to make it about our creators.” He additionally stated “it’s a big second and I do need to give it the gravity it deserves.”

“This stage of perception in Patreon is proof… that the world is altering,” Conte stated. “The stigma of the ravenous artist goes to fade away.”

Right this moment, Patreon has greater than 200,000 creators on the platform who’ve collectively earned $2 billion up to now, straight from their followers, in accordance with Conte. There are about 6 million subscribers (which the corporate refers to as “patrons”) who use Patreon.

“Shifting ahead, creators from everywhere in the world will likely be incomes at the least $1 billion a 12 months on Patreon,” Conte stated in a weblog publish.

With the $90 million in new funding, San Francisco-based Patreon plans to concentrate on three key areas: continued growth internationally with assist for extra currencies; “enhancing the patron expertise”; and serving to creators develop their viewers with search discovery instruments, Conte wrote.

New Patreon options in improvement embody up to date messaging options; permitting patrons to have interaction with one another; and “extra alternatives to bodily present assist of a creator within the type of extra merchandise,” in accordance with Conte.

The Sequence E funding brings Patreon, based in 2013, to a complete of $255 million raised up to now. The newest spherical was co-led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and Wellington Administration with new investor Lone Pine. Patreon’s earlier spherical was led by Gladebrook Capital, which additionally invested the most recent spherical. Its different earlier traders are Thrive Capital, DFJ Progress and Index Ventures.