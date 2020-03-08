Patriarchy and power: how gender inequality underpins abusive behaviour | Jess Hill

Males don’t abuse women because of society tells them it’s OK. They do it because of society tells them they’re entitled to be in keep watch over

Investigative journalist Jess Hill interviewed dozens of abused women, residence abuse sector workers, male perpetrators, children’s advocates and machine experts over 5 years as a option to write her award-winning e e book, See What You Made Me Do. Proper right here she options some questions on issues coming up from the murders in Brisbane of Hannah Clarke and her three children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4 and Trey, three.

Hannah Clarke’s family described her husband Rowan Baxter as controlling, coercive and obsessive. His abuse appears to have adopted a well-recognized script known as coercive keep watch over. Are you in a position to explain this?

