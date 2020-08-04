Patrice Endres’ medical examination holds questions about her stays, hints Unsolved Mysteries director

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries reboot has proved immensely widespread since touchdown on the platform in July, with viewers taking to social media searching for clues about the mysterious instances.

One case particularly which has captured subscribers’ attentions is that of Patrice Endres, who disappeared from her salon in 2004 within the area of “13 minutes” based on police, with her skeletal stays being discovered 600 days later.

The episode’s director Jimmy Goldblum has not too long ago spoken about Patrice’s skeletal stays, hinting at potential clues from the medical examiner’s report.

Chatting with the podcast You Can’t Make This Up, he mentioned that forensic investigators discovered virtually all of Patrice’s bones behind the Lebanon Baptist Church in Dawson County.

Responding to query about whether or not the medical examiner analysed Patrice’s stays and whether or not there was data about her killing from the reporter that police are holding again, Goldblum mentioned: “So Mitch Posey [the investigator] mentioned the human physique has 206 bones and the forensic investigators walked out of the woods behind Zion church with virtually all of them.”

He continued: “So you possibly can’t say for certain however the chances are high that the lacking bones have been taken by animals, however Patrice had dental work achieved on her tooth and it was really via finding out the bridge on her tooth and the skeleton that they have been capable of determine her.”

“In order that mentioned, what I think about you’re asking was implied in that query, was there any blunt power trauma or something out of the peculiar with the skeleton? And I feel sadly I’ll must let that stay a thriller.”

The stays of Patrice’s physique have been discovered with out her wedding ceremony ring, which was by no means recovered.

In the identical interview, Goldblum additionally revealed that he believes the “key” to discovering Patrice’s assassin is the blue Chevy Lumina noticed exterior Patrice’s salon on the day of her disappearance, and spoke about his ideas on Patrice’s husband Rob’s unusual behaviour on the present.

Commenting on the truth that Rob Endres modified the locks on his residence inside 24 hours of Patrice’s disappearance, he mentioned: “I feel in that time within the case, you will have police canine out, you will have the city going via the woods, you will have ATVs. So everyone seems to be looking out. There’s nonetheless the concept that Patrice might come again, so the truth that he felt comfy to vary these locks inside the 24-hour window, when the entire city was below the assumption that she was lacking and nonetheless alive. I’ll say by way of issues that stoked my creativeness on set, that was a significant one.”

Whereas Patrice’s assassin continues to be unknown, two separate serial killers – Jeremy Brian Jones and Gary Michael Hilton – have been suspected of murdering her, however authorities decided that neither males have been the prone to have killed Patrice.

Unsolved Mysteries is accessible to stream on Netflix.