Patrice Evra revealed that he suffered sexual abuse from a teacher as a child

Former footballer Patrice Evra, who was a French international and player for Manchester United and Juventus, revealed to have been the victim of sexual abuse as a teenager. In an interview with the British newspaper The Times, on the occasion of the publication of his autobiography, specified that he suffered this sequence with a teacher who had the 13 years.

The details that the 40-year-old former full-back confessed about his encounters with the teacher who hosted him three months a week at his home are shocking: “I am not ashamed when I admit that I felt like a coward for many years not to mention the subject. It was something that was squeezing my chest. But I am not doing this (talking about it) for myself, but for the children. I don’t want anyone to feel ashamed for experiencing something like this. ” As he related, the adult tried to touch him when he went to sleep, pushed and hit him, and sexually aroused himself while removing his clothes.

Meanwhile, he regretted not referring to those sad episodes when the police summoned him to testify during the investigation of that teacher (at that time he was 24 years old and his sports career was beginning to take off in Monaco).

“When classes were over and I had to sleep there, my stomach knotted. After several months, the professor began to tire of everything. I was a fighter and I didn’t give in. He didn’t even ask me why I wanted to go: I knew it, ”said Evra, who at the time asked her mother to stop sleeping there, although she did not explain why.

Evra’s testimony surprised and moved the world of football and everyone in general: “Obviously my mother was very shocked. A mother does not expect to hear such things from her own child. I have only told him now, that I am 40 years old. It was a great shock to her, who got very angry. It was a difficult time for me and I still haven’t told some of my brothers and sisters, or close friends. His mother had recommended that he not make this fact public in his book, but he convinced her by saying that this would help raise awareness among many young people who suffer the same suffering.

The Frenchman clarified that he does not want people to sympathize with him and argued that he buried the pain caused by this situation so deeply that it never crossed his mind to denounce his teacher or bring him to trial: He said is that if he didn’t do it, she would do it, that if he was still alive she was going to kill him ”.

Regretting not having raised his voice earlier to help many people, Evra concluded the interview with a heartfelt message: “If you are a child, you read this and they are abusing you, do not be afraid: tell about it. Don’t be ashamed, because there is no shame. Deal with the situation by talking about what is happening ”.

