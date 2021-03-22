Patrick Coker, Adam Wiesen to Serve as Head Writers on ‘Tales’ at BET

Patrick Coker and Adam Wiesen have been named the brand new head writers of the BET collection “Tales” going into the present’s third season, Selection has discovered completely.

The collection is a scripted anthology of “tune tales” weaving traditional and present hip-hop songs into visible narratives from the lyrics of a few of hip-hop’s best hits. Previous episodes have lined songs like “F— the Police” by NWA, Infamous B.I.G.’s “I Bought A Story to Inform”, Meek Mill’s “Chilly Hearted”, and Fetty Wap’s “Lure Queen.” Season 1 of the collection debuted in 2017. Season 2 then launched in 2019, together with episodes primarily based round songs like Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” and “My Thoughts Enjoying Methods On Me” by the Geto Boys. The ten-episode second season concluded in September 2019. There’s not at the moment a premiere date for Season 3.

Coker and Wiesen will take over from former head author Robert Munic. Coker may even be making his directorial debut for an episode centered on “C.R.E.A.M” by Wu-Tang Clan. The duo beforehand wrote the Season 1 finale of the collection as nicely as a number of episodes of Season 2. In addition they each labored collectively on the characteristic “Shankman’s.”

Coker’s different credit embrace the shorts “Winter Echo,” “I’m Dracula for Pete’s Sake,” and “Milk.” “Tales” marked Wiesen’s tv writing debut.

Coker and Wiesen are repped by Buchwald and legal professional Josh Sandler.

“Tales” was created by Irv “Gotti” Lorenzo. He additionally govt produces below his Visionary Concepts Productions banner together with Ron Robinson and Munic. Darcell Lawrence, John Bryant, James Seppelfrick, Keith Neal, Eric Tomosunas additionally produce.