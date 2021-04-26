Patrick Dempsey Talks ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return and ‘Enchanted’ Sequel

Patrick Dempsey has left the “Grey’s Anatomy” building…again!

While the actor appeared on last week’s episode when Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) dreams of her and Derek finally having their wedding on a beach, it sounds like that was the last of McDreamy popping up on the ABC drama series.

“I thought it was a beautiful way to close it,” Dempsey says. “The intention was to really give people some hope because they are such an iconic couple. We’ve lost so many people this year, the thought that we’d have angels hovering around us taking care of us is a good message to send out in such a bleak world that we’re living in. So for all of us, it was a beautiful ending to this story. I’m so grateful that I did it and happy that the fans really loved it.”

Variety caught up with Dempsey on Monday morning while he was promoting his new collaboration with Porsche Design as the face of the brand’s 2021 eyewear collection.

Are there any other scenarios that you can see Derek coming back again?

Who knows? Never say never with this show, right? I’m glad we did it this year. And Krista Vernoff did a fantastic job telling the story. It was just a great way to give people some hope.

How emotional was it finishing the last scene?

We all cried at the beginning and we hugged each other. It was really for us to get the message out there to wear a mask, take care of yourself. Ellen and I were like, “What can we do together to make some impact here?” That was in the spring around this time last year. It just was a positive action that reverberates into more positive action.

Now, let’s talk about the “Enchanted” sequel. It’s finally happening!

I’ve been talking to director [Adam Shankman]. The story is getting better and better. There’s a great cast coming together. And the musical numbers, I get to sing and dance. To work with everybody again after 14 years is just really exciting. We need some escapism right now. We need those romantic comedies and those musicals to get people out of the doldrums that we’re in.

Did you ever think that there was a chance it was never going to get made? It feels like we’ve been talking about it forever.

Every year they were like, “We’re going to do this. It’s going to get done,” but then no one could agree on the script. It’s such an important film for them and it’s a satire. It’s not a typical Disney movie. It’s kind of off-brand a little bit. Yet we give honor to all of those Disney movies that have come before and they finally now have figured it out. And we’re old enough, so it’s like a midlife crisis movie.

What kind of vocal and dance training are you doing?

I just finished Season 2 of “Devils” in Rome. Now I can focus 100% on that. I will be singing for the first time. I’ve never ever sung publicly — for a reason. So bear with me. I hope the fans embrace it. But they’ve set me up for success and the lyrics are really fun. The numbers have really great choreography. And the premise is going to be interesting.

Are you singing with Idina Menzel?

I don’t sing with her. I don’t know the exact amount, but there are a lot of cool numbers in this.

You’ve worked with Porsche in the past. How did the latest collaboration come together?

I had a good experience with them last time, so it was a natural progression from my work with Porsche Motorsport. I really use the glasses. I have my reading glasses. They’re really lightweight and they’re so well constructed. The lenses are incredible. I am so abusive with my glasses. When I put them down, the lenses are constantly getting scratched, but the technology is really good here. And then when I’m driving or doing a rally or something like that, they’re lightweight, but they don’t fall down.

Do you feel a lot cooler when you put on the sunglasses?

I used them this morning when the sun was coming up. I just got back from Rome, and I’m really jet lagged. The lens quality is really good. And the construction is really beautiful. The design is subtle, elegant and cool.