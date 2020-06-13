Patrick Wilson Joins Halle Berry in Science-Fiction Epic ‘Moonfall’ – Variety

In as we speak’s movie information roundup, Patrick Wilson, Charlie Plummer and Miles Teller rating roles in upcoming films, and STX strikes its Gerard Butler sci-fier “Greenland” again two weeks.

CASTINGS

Patrick Wilson will star alongside Halle Berry and Josh Gad in Roland Emmerich’s forthcoming science fiction epic “Moonfall.”

Charlie Plummer can be becoming a member of the solid. Lionsgate acquired North American rights to “Moonfall” late final yr and plans a 2021 launch.

“Moonfall” facilities on a mysterious drive knocking the Moon from its orbit round Earth and sending it hurtling on a collision course with life as we all know it. A ragtag group launches an unimaginable last-ditch mission into house to forestall annihilation.

Wilson will play a disgraced former NASA astronaut whose earlier house mission holds a clue about an impending disaster. Plummer performs Wilson’s character’s teenage son. Wilson is re-uniting with Emmerich after collaborating collectively in final fall’s “Halfway.”

Directed by Emmerich, “Moonfall” begins manufacturing this fall in Montreal. Emmerich is producing below his Centropolis Leisure banner with Harold Kloser producing via Avenue Leisure.

Associated Tales

****

Miles Teller has signed on to star in director Rupert Wainwright’s “Not With out Hope,” primarily based on Nick Schuyler and Jere Longman’s novel by the identical identify.

The movie is being produced by Michael Jefferson of Volition Media Companions, Rick French of Prix Productions, Lucidity Leisure’s Colin Bates and Teller’s Lime Tree Productions, in affiliation with Wainwright’s Adore Artistic. Highland Movie Group will launch worldwide gross sales on the upcoming Marché du Movie On-line, with CAA Media Finance dealing with the home rights.

“Not With out Hope” is a few 2009 boating accident that took the lives of NFL gamers Marquis Cooper and Corey Smith and Schuyler’s greatest good friend Will Bleakley. Schuyler was the only real survivor after being discovered close to dying clinging to the engine mount of the capsized vessel 70 miles offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.

Teller is represented by CAA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher; Wainwright and French are represented by Buchwald.

RELEASE DATE

STX Movies has shifted the Gerard Butler-Morena Baccarin motion film “Greenland” again two weeks to Aug. 14 attributable to Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” approaching to the date.

“Greenland,” directed by Ric Roman Waugh from a script by Chris Sparling, facilities on a household dealing with a worldwide apocalypse attributable to a comet racing to Earth. Butler and Baccarin painting an estranged couple preventing for survival with their younger son.

“Greenland” had been taken off the schedule a number of months in the past attributable to coronavirus pandemic.