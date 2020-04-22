Patriots famous person big receiver Julian Edelman seemed to in brief unfollow former teammate Tom Brady on Instagram Tuesday after data broke that Rob Gronkowski was turning into a member of his former teammate in Tampa Bay, FL., in keeping with multiple opinions.
Patriots’ Julian Edelman may have briefly unfollowed Tom Brady on Instagram, social media speculates
April 22, 2020
1 Min Read
