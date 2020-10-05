Patsy Kensit, Rob Brydon and Rupert Graves join cast of McDonald & Dodds

ITV has revealed Rob Brydon, Rupert Graves and Patsy Kensit have joined the cast of visitor stars set to seem in detective drama McDonald & Dodds‘ upcoming sequence.

The Bathtub-based drama’s second sequence, which stars Jason Watkins because the unassuming DS Dodds and Tala Gouveia as his feisty accomplice DCI McDonald, is at the moment in manufacturing and will see a spread of British performing expertise launched as new characters on the present.

Watkins and Gouveia will likely be joined within the sequence’ first feature-length episode by visitor stars Graves (Sherlock), Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp (The Krays), Kensit (EastEnders) and Cathy Tyson (Mona Lisa), who’ll be enjoying a gaggle of buddies investigated by police after a scorching air balloon journey ends in homicide.

Gavin & Stacey’s Brydon can be set to seem within the first episode as Roy, an worker from the Air Incident Investigation Company who assists McDonalds and Dodds with their enquiries.

James Murray (Chief Superintendent Houseman) and Jack Riddiford (DC Darren Craig) will likely be reprising their roles from the final sequence, whereas Sanditon’s Lily Sacofsky will join the sequence as new common DC Milena Pachiorkowski.

The brand new sequence, which can consist for 3 feature-length movies, will see McDonald and Dodds reunite as soon as extra to unravel crimes within the Bathtub space, regardless of their excessive variations in character.

Sequence one of the odd couple detective drama consisted of two 90-minute episodes which noticed DCI McDonald transferred to the Bathtub police division and paired up with quiet genius Dodds.

The 2 specials, titled The Fall of the Home of Crockett and A Wilderness of Mirrors, starred the likes of Robert Lindsay, Hugh Dennis, Susannah Fielding, Freddie Fox and Joanna Scanlan in visitor roles.

The primary sequence of McDonald & Dodds is offered to stream on BritBox.