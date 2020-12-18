Patti Austin Gets Out the Vote With ‘Georgia’ Runoff-Election Song

Grammy-winning singer Patti Austin has made a bid to get out the vote in Georgia with a brand new tune posted by the political motion committee MeidasTouch.

The runoff vote, which takes place on Jan. 5, may decide whether or not or not the Senate goes Democrat or Republican Mitch McConnell stays majority chief.

“I do know you’ve gotta be bored with washing fingers and sporting masks/ However it can save you the planet’s ass!,” Austin sings in the big-band spoofing tune.

“Georgia, we’re all ready to see/ Should you’ve left the Confederacy,” she continues. “Properly, welcome to the 21 st century!”

As the tune winds down, she vamps, “QAnon conspiracies, vote that crap away from me!”

So honored to have Grammy award-winning singer @pattiaustin be part of MediasTouch to launch her new tune ‘Georgia Ur Votin 4ME2’ selling a report voter turnout in Georgia 🎶 🎶 pic.twitter.com/iaQ1yXBRjR — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) December 17, 2020

The historic November vote in Georgia performed a significant position in electing Joe Biden president — the state had not gone for a Democratic presidential nominee since Invoice Clinton in 1992. Biden collected the state’s 16 electoral votes, besting Donald Trump by 12,670 votes.

Progressives are holding their breath to see if Georgia can full its leftward flip in a runoff election that may decide management of the U.S. Senate. Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock are dealing with an uphill battle towards incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, each of whom are accused of insider buying and selling.

“The leisure trade will play a key position to delivering Georgia for Democrats or preserving it beneath Republican management,” Democratic marketing consultant Fred Hicks informed Selection final month.

However with the presidential election going for the Democrats whereas the majority of the state authorities’s energy is held by Republicans, stated Audrey Haynes, affiliate professor of political science at the College of Georgia, Georgia is successfully a purple state.

“A state turns into bluer in lots of other ways; we don’t know precisely what the tipping level was,” she says. “However we’re purpling due to a 123 of issues. A part of that’s the reality that you’ve got these new companies [that] are coming in and it’s preserving youthful folks in the state. And the film trade is one thing that retains youthful folks right here too.”

One instance of chopping via that noise got here when Abrams appeared throughout the Verzuz streaming battle between Atlanta rappers Gucci Mane and Jeezy on Nov. 19. Kicking off the livestream together with her cameo, political activist and Truthful Combat Motion founder Stacey Abrams inspired the 1.8 million viewers to affirm their voter registration for the Georgia Senate runoff election on Jan. 5.