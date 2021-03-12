Patti Harrison Joins Sandra Bullock in ‘The Lost City of D’

Patti Harrison has joined the solid of the Paramount Photos romantic journey “The Lost City of D.”

Starring reverse the previously-announced Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, Harrison comes on board in a task nonetheless below wraps. Adam and Aaron Nee are directing from a script by Dana Fox. Bullock is producing via her Fortis Movies banner, with Liza Chasin’s 3dot Productions. Seth Gordon can also be connected to supply by way of Exhibit A.

“Lost City of D” follows a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock), who was was certain nothing could possibly be worse than getting caught on a ebook tour along with her cowl mannequin (Tatum), till a kidnapping try sweeps them each right into a cutthroat jungle journey, proving life will be a lot stranger, and extra romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.

The buzzy-writer performer just lately headlined the 2021 Sundance Movie Competition choice “Collectively Collectively” with Ed Helms, which was acquired by Bleecker Avenue and opens April 23.

She additionally made historical past in March as the primary trans actor to voice a personality in a Disney movie, the animated “Raya and the Final Dragon,” and appeared in the 2018 Blake Vigorous movie “A Easy Favor.” Within the TV area, Harrison is a recurring character on Aidy Bryant’s Hulu collection “Shrill” and has visitor starred on “BoJack Horseman” and HBO’s “Excessive Upkeep.” Chosen as one of Selection‘s 10 Comics to Watch in 2019, she has additionally served in writers rooms for Jason Segel’s “Dispatches From Elsewhere” and Nick Kroll’s “Large Mouth.”

Harrison is repped by UTA and administration agency Rise.