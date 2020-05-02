Patty Jenkins Explains Why Wonder Woman 1984 Needed Two Villains

The DC Prolonged Universe has had a captivating tenure in theaters, stuffed with peaks and valleys. When the shared universe struggled to search out its footing in early phases, Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman confirmed what the DCEU was actually able to. A sequel was shortly inexperienced lit, though it was hit with various delays. Wonder Woman 1984 is presently anticipated to hit theaters in August, and can introduce a slew of latest characters– together with a pair of villains. Kristin Wiig and Pedro Pascal will star as Cheetah and Maxwell Lord respectively, and Jenkins lately defined why the sequel wanted two separate foes.