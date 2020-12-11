Patty Jenkins to Direct ‘Star Wars’ Movie ‘Rogue Squadron’

Patty Jenkins will direct a brand new “Star Wars” film, titled “Rogue Squadron,” it was introduced throughout Thursday’s Disney Investor convention.

It’s slated for Christmas 2023, and is ready to observe pilots throughout the “Star Wars” universe.

We’re thrilled to have the nice Patty Jenkins directing our @StarWars function movie Rogue Squadron, and as a real admirer of her work, it’s an honor to have Patty directing her subsequent movie for us! https://t.co/5jKqaQ6Guk — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) December 10, 2020

The information makes Jenkins the primary girl to direct a “Star Wars” function movie; Victoria Mahoney was the primary girl on a “Star Wars” directing group, serving as second unit director on “The Rise of Skywalker.” Deborah Chow additionally directed an episode of “The Mandalorian” Season 1, and is helming the upcoming Disney Plus sequence “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Jenkins isn’t any stranger to milestones, although. In 2017, she grew to become the primary girl to direct a serious superhero movie, in addition to the primary girl to direct a film with a finances over $100 million, with “Surprise Girl.” The film, starring Gal Gadot because the traditional DC Comics hero, was not solely a field workplace hit, grossing $821 million worldwide, however a essential one as properly, invigorating the DC slate of movies that had, till then, acquired less-than-friendly reception from reviewers.

Earlier than “Surprise Girl,” she wrote and directed the crime drama “Monster,” which received Charlize Theron a finest actress Oscar. Jenkins additionally acquired a Primetime Emmy Award for guiding the pilot episode of “The Killing.”

Earlier on Thursday, it was revealed that Disney Plus can be releasing 10 new “Star Wars” sequence over the following few years. Amongst them, introduced throughout the investor convention: “Ahsoka,” starring Rosario Dawson because the fan-favorite character; “Andor,” starring “Rogue One’s” Diego Luna; and “Lando,” developed by “Pricey White Folks” director Justin Simien.

Jenkins’ subsequent movie, “Surprise Girl 1984,” will debut on HBO Max and in theaters this Christmas Day.