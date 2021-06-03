Paul Bettany, Imaginative and prescient in Scarlet Witch and Imaginative and prescient, talks about his prank with the wonder cameo within the sequence

Scarlet Witch and Imaginative and prescient big name Paul Bettany, who performs Imaginative and prescient at the Disney Plus sequence, says he is satisfied he is his “secret cameo” funny story now not too dangerous.

Clearly, that depends upon who you ask, however for essentially the most section, Bettany made it out of that state of affairs unscathed (most likely as a result of folks have been too busy attempting to determine the thriller). All through an interview with The Playlist, Bettany He defined that he’s satisfied that the whole thing went neatly.

NOTICE: SCARLET WITCH AND VISION SPOILERS

“I have had a wide variety of emotions about it“Bettany informed The Playlist when requested if she regretted announcing there used to be an ideal cameo within the sequence.”First of all, it used to be an enormous feel sorry about“. Bettany mentioned that once folks began questioning if the cameo used to be from anyone like Patrick Stewart, he concept to himself:”OMG persons are going to be very disenchanted after they comprehend it’s me once more“.

Bettany’s funny story used to be that she discussed there used to be a Cameo in Scarlet Witch and Imaginative and prescient that made her very excited and that gave him the chance to operating with an actor they have by no means labored with. Enthusiasts started taking a look at Bettany’s appearing historical past to peer what nice actors she could be relating to.

We later realized that that fab “cameo” from anyone Bettany had by no means acted with used to be … himself. Extra in particular, it used to be concerning the scenes through which the White Imaginative and prescient, additionally performed by means of Bettany, interacted with the Bettany Imaginative and prescient in opposition to the top of the sequence.

“In any case, I talked to Kevin Feige about it and he concept it used to be an excellent funny story, an excessively humorous funny story“, dijo Bettany. “And it did not pass too dangerous. For a 2nd, I believed, ‘Oh no, what have I performed? However yeah … I had a wide variety of emotions about it“.