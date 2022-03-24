Paul Dano, Enigma in The Batman, will write a brand new comedian of the nature that may function a spin off of the movie

Matt Reeves’ The Batman Is Getting Every other Derivative, However This Time in comedian shape exploring the origins of Paul Dano’s Riddler. And no longer handiest that, however the actor who performs him would be the creator of the comedian.

Riddler: Yr One (Enigma: Año Uno) combines Paul Dano with artist Stevan Subic (Elric: The Dreaming Town). This six-issue restricted collection will likely be revealed thru DC’s Black Label imprint, which makes a speciality of publishing extra grownup tales.

Artwork through Stevan Subic. (Symbol: DC)

Quite a lot of Batman characters were given the Yr One remedy during the last few a long time, equivalent to Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s 1987 Batman: Yr One, and Scott Beatty, Chuck Dixon and Marcos Martin’s Batgirl: Yr One. However whilst earlier Yr One tales have featured modernized foundation tales inside of the primary DC comics universe, Enigma: Yr One is in particular a prequel to The Batman.

DC’s press free up finds little concerning the plot of Enigma: Yr One, teasing handiest that “This collection explores the backstory of ways accountant Edward Nashton went from being an insignificant Gotham Town no one to changing into Batman’s nemesis, surroundings them on a collision direction with the hit characteristic movie“.

Riddler: Yr One will span six problems and will likely be revealed bi-monthly from October 2022.

WarnerMedia has thus far showed two HBO Max collection spin-offs from The Batman. Colin Farrell will celebrity in a sequence concerning the Penguin that may element Oswald Cobblepot’s upward thrust to energy following the occasions of the movie. However, the collection deliberate through the Gotham Police Division has “developed” into a sequence focused at the inmates of Arkham Asylum.