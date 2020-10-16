Paul Frank Useless: Producer and TV Executive Was 53

Paul Frank, a producer and TV govt who labored at Columbia TriStar TV, the Agency and Prospect Park, died Sept. 30 on the age of 53.

Frank died at his dwelling in Los Angeles of what members of the family imagine was a coronary heart assault. He was the son of Wealthy Frank, former Walt Disney Studios president, and the brother of Darryl Frank, Amblin TV co-president.

Most lately, Frank was govt VP and head of improvement on the cable and ecommerce enterprise BabyFirst TV.

Earlier in his profession, Frank was a programming govt at Columbia TriStar TV (now Sony Photos Tv), the place he labored on such exhibits because the syndicated Pamela Anderson automobile “V.I.P.” and Showtime’s “Impolite Awakenings.” He labored as a improvement exec for Movement Image Corp. of America earlier than signing on with Columbia TriStar in 1997.

In 1999, Frank joined management-production firm the Agency as head of tv at a time when the corporate was within the midst of an enlargement push underneath co-founders Jeffrey Kwatinetz and Michael Inexperienced.

A decade later, after Kwatinetz folded the Agency, he teamed with Paul Frank and Wealthy Frank on the manufacturing enterprise Prospect Park, which produced such collection as USA Community’s “Royal Pains” and FX’s “Wilfred.” Prospect Park additionally was forward of the curve in making an attempt to ship TV exhibits by way of streaming when it struck a take care of ABC to take over cleaning soap operas “One Life to Stay” and “All My Kids” after the long-running serials had been canceled by ABC. After a quick run on-line, the deal fell aside and litigation ensued between Prospect Park and ABC.

Frank started his TV profession as a packaging agent with Triad Artists, and later moved to the William Morris Company after WMA purchased out Triad.

Frank’s survivors additionally embody his mom and two sons, Lewis and Benjamin.