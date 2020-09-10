Paul Kagan Useless: Cable TV Pioneer Was 82

Paul Kagan, who constructed his experience within the budding cable tv enterprise into the longtime media consulting enterprise Kagan and Associates, died Aug. 23 of kidney failure in Carmel, Calif. He was 82.

Kagan was born and raised within the Bronx and graduated Hunter Faculty. He began out as a sportswriter in Binghampton, N.Y. and labored as a dj and sports activities announcer. In New York, he did PR for Stan Lee at Marvel Comics and bought radio promoting. Whereas working as a broadcasting securities analyst at E.F. Hutton, he started his fascination with the cable tv business.

He based Paul Kagan Associates in 1969, publishing the primary e-newsletter on the topic, and changing into the primary analyst to publish public firm valuations primarily based on multiples of money stream and computations of the personal worth of public media firms.

He moved the corporate to Carmel in 1978 and over almost 50 years, revealed greater than 38 newsletters and 95 databooks on cable TV, radio, tv, motion pictures, web and broadband media and sports activities.

Generally known as “the cable guru,” Kagan carried out tons of of seminars and conferences all over the world, and served as an appraiser of media values in addition to managing inventory and bond funds and consulting for firms and authorities companies.

He additionally wrote for Cable World journal, which he cofounded, and created Euromedia, the primary pan-European enterprise journal.

Kagan and Associates launched the web site PKBaseline in 1995, the primary to supply pay-per-view info.

PKA was bought to Primedia in 2000, and later renamed Kagan Analysis. It continues to function as SNL Kagan, a unit of S&P World Market Intelligence.

Kagan continued to conduct conferences and supply analysis and consulting companies By way of PK Worldmedia, Inc.

He co-founded the Cable Middle in Denver, was co-founder of the John Bayliss Broadcast Basis, was a fellow of the New York Society of Safety Analysts, and was a member of the Media Analysts Group of New York. He was inducted into the Cable Corridor of Fame in 2011.

Survivors embrace his spouse of 62 years, Florrie; two daughters; three grandchildren, and a sister.

Donations could also be made to the Warriors Group Basis, devoted to creating a significant and lasting influence on the lives of underserved youth within the San Francisco Bay Space.