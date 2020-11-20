Paul McGuire Exits Warner Bros. Corporate Communications

No Extra Heroes: The Stranglers superfan and PR guru Paul McGuire is departing Warner Bros. after a prolonged run on the firm, together with the previous ten years as senior VP, worldwide company communications.

McGuire plans to open his personal communications shingle, Final Resort PR, when not blasting The Cramps (R.I.P. Lux Inside) on “The Funhouse,” his Sunday night time rock present on KHUG-FM web radio.

After a decade in Warner Bros. corp comm, McGuire determined to make a change. His exit coincides, however just isn’t believed to be associated, to latest rounds of layoffs on the firm. He’s the newest high-profile departure in advertising and communications contained in the conglom following longtime Warner Bros. TV Group advertising chief Lisa Gregorian and Scott Rowe, a PR vet who exited the studio after practically 30 years.

McGuire’s candor, dry wit and information of the biz has made him a extremely revered PR exec amongst reporters protecting leisure for a number of many years.

Earlier than transferring to the studio, McGuire was govt vice chairman of community communications at The CW, serving to launch the three way partnership between Warner Bros. and CBS in 2006. He was one in every of The WB execs to make the transition to the brand new community, having beforehand spent 5 years as EVP of community communications on the Frog, beginning in 2001.

“It’s been a privilege to play a small function the final twenty years within the nice manufacturing that has been Warner Bros.,” McGuire stated in an announcement. “I used to be fortunate sufficient to hitch the corporate because of a questionable choice by the identical sneaker-clad man who made a equally suspect transfer when he introduced me contained in the wall to Fox in 1987,” he stated, referring to the one and solely Brad Turell.

“It’s been an journey, from The WB to The CW to the studio,” he added. “I’ve had the nice fortune not solely to work with a protracted listing of terrific colleagues and leaders but in addition the various high-quality journalists who nonetheless distinguish the fourth property with honor, integrity and a way of honest play. You understand who you might be.”

McGuire’s adventures in PR really started earlier. Turell snagged McGuire to create Fox Broadcasting Co.’s first photograph division again in 1987. Later at NBC, he was VP of primetime program publicity on hits comparable to “ER,” “Mates,” “Frasier,” “Legislation & Order,” “Murder: Life on the Avenue” and extra.

“Shasta McNasty”

UPN

From there, McGuire acquired to be the man who needed to reply reporters’ questions on “The Secret Diary of Desmond Pfeiffer” as senior VP of media relations at UPN. And naturally, the netlet’s daring choice to retitle “Shasta McNasty” to “Shasta,” a present that’s now in its twenty second season in some alternate dimension. (And sure, there was that point that he and UPN COO Adam Ware had been DJs for a day on KIIS-FM, spinning bubblegum pop and taking calls from… Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Selection wrote about it, actually. Learn it right here.)

McGuire helped launch “Supernatural” at The WB, which makes it kinda, properly, supernatural that his departure is introduced on the identical day that the long-running present ends its run. He additionally was there for “Smallville” and “Magnificence and the Geek,” amongst others.

On the CW, he oversaw launches of early weblet reveals from “Gossip Woman” to “Farmer Desires a Spouse” (now, how come that hasn’t been remade?) together with loads extra. The corp comm job was a bit extra, properly, company, communications methods in areas comparable to enterprise transactions and points, litigation, particular tasks and worldwide.

In 2010, as McGuire first moved into the company communications job at Warner Bros., Selection’s On the Air weblog requested the large music fan to share his “desert island discs.” The Stranglers had been No. 1, whereas Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, Bob Dylan and Slade had been additionally among the many listing. Test it out right here.