Paul Mescal Claims He Was Scared Of Speaking To Pedro Pascal Prior To The Second Gladiator Movie Started Filming:

With their parts in “Aftersun” as well as “The Last of Us,” Paul Mescal as well as Pedro Pascal were a pair of the biggest new stars of the previous year.

Both got parts in Ridley Scott’s planned movie “Gladiator 2,” alongside Mescal playing the major role of Lucius.

Pascal plays an unnamed minor role, and Mescal said that he could feel Pascal’s weight as soon as he walked onto the set.

In a recent interview alongside Esquire, which was done before the SAG-AFTRA protests, the actor said that he saw the star of The Last of Us at LAX airport right before it was reported that he would be in the movie, but he “was afraid to go up to him.”

“I was too scared to go up to him,” said Mescal. “He walked up to me and seemed so real; I can’t wait to hang out with him.”

Mescal Plays The Primary Role Of Lucius As An Adult:

In the movie, Mescal plays the major part of Lucius as an adult. In the original, Joaquin Phoenix played Lucius as the young nephew of Commodus, the Roman Emperor. Mescal plays Lucius as an adult.

The star of “Normal People” had previously told The Hollywood Reporter before that he didn’t have to apply for the part.

Instead, he met with director Ridley Scott and “talked about the story’s parameters.” Then I received a story after the fact.”

But work has stopped because of two strikes that are still going on. But Scott’s sequel, which started shooting in June, was only about half done when they had to stop.

Mescal Also Said That He Hasn’t Talked To Russell Crowe, Who Played Maximus In The First Gladiator Movie:

Mescal also said that he hasn’t talked to the original “Gladiator” cast Russell Crowe regarding the movie, which is probably acceptable with Crowe since he doesn’t like talking about the movie in public.

Mescal didn’t tell Esquire too much about the second Gladiator movie because he was afraid of saying something he wasn’t meant to.

Mescal said his excitement for “Gladiator 2” has been dampened through his worry about how big the project is. He is excited to work with Scott and try his hand at making a blockbuster movie, but he is also nervous about how big the project is.

It’s Written Very Well, And It Honors The First One:

“I can’t tell you how anxious I am about talking about the movie within particular, because it’s certainly the biggest one that I’ve done,” he said. “I’m really excited, but it’s hard to get out of the film’s history a little bit.

I think it’s written really well, and it’s a nice tribute to the first a single one, but it’s also something I can easily step into to make my own.”

He told the source, “I can’t get into that!” “I can’t tell you how anxious I feel about that movie in particular, because it’s probably the biggest one I’ve done.

I’m really excited, but it’s hard to get out of the film’s impact a little bit. I think it’s written really well, and it’s a nice tribute to the first a single one, but it’s also something I can easily step into to make my own.”

I’d Love To Learn About His Behind The Scenes Stories, Yet The Character Is Incredibly Different:

The actor also said that he hadn’t talked to Russell Crowe, who played the original Gladiator. “I don’t know what we would be discussing regarding,” he said. “Like, I’d love to hear about his experiences on set, yet his personality is, like, completely different.”

Mescal said in an interview earlier this year in a February cover story that he’s “so proud I got to make” the movie. He also said, “It’s a scary thing to do. I’m nervous about it, but I think I can do it.”

When asked what kind of body changes he might have to make to play a warrior, he responded at the time, “With projects such as this and other superhero movies, there is sometimes an emphasis upon that, which I don’t find that interesting.

Of course, the figure needs to be strong physically, but I’m not interested in anything else. This guy has to be a beast and fight.

As Well As whatever that looks like and how it makes me feel is what it will be. When I watch movies, I sometimes think, “That person doesn’t look real.”