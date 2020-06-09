Paul Pastor, Ex-Disney and Discovery Exec, Joins Firstlight Media – Variety

Paul Pastor, a former Disney ABC Tv Group and Discovery exec, has joined Firstlight Media as chief enterprise officer. Within the business-development, gross sales, and advertising and marketing position, Pastor is looking for to strike partnerships between the over-the-top video providers firm and telecom suppliers and TV broadcasters.

Pastor, a member of Disney/ABC’s unique Hulu funding workforce, most just lately co-founded United Broadcast Ventures, an try to construct out a pan-European, broadcaster-driven OTT platform. He additionally co-founded TVPASS, a service geared toward aggregating content material from a number of subscription VOD suppliers.

Pastor joins Firstlight after the corporate earlier this 12 months teamed with Highview Capital to accumulate Quickplay, a supplier of managed options for distributing video content material to IP-connected units, from AT&T (which had purchased Quickplay in 2016).

Throughout his eight years with Disney, Pastor rose to develop into SVP, technique and buyer analytics of the Disney ABC TV Group. In 2015, he joined Discovery as government VP of technique, income and operations.

“Paul Pastor’s limitless imaginative and prescient of what tv engagement could be and his understanding of the best way to convey that to viewers have fueled networks’ progress all through his profession,” André Christensen, CEO and co-founder of Firstlight Media, stated in a press release. “Our OTT accelerator will lengthen Firstlight Media’s worth past Tier 1 purchasers by harnessing Paul’s success with main manufacturers and his entrepreneurial experience to learn new entrants who’re on Tier 1 trajectories.”

Pastor commented, “As business traits speed up towards OTT providers, media corporations are rapidly discovering out that content material alone doesn’t guarantee success.”

Firstlight’s headquarters are in Toronto; Pastor stays based mostly in L.A. Different current Firstlight Media hires embrace chief income officer Katie Again, a video-advertising veteran who was beforehand at Comcast’s FreeWheel as head of strategic partnerships and enterprise growth; and CFO Tim Alavathil, previously with with JumpTV, NeuLion and Endeavor Streaming.