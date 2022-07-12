Paul Pogba became Juventus’ new signing and will return to the club after passing through United

@juventusfc

the french international Paul Pogba It’s officially the new Juventus reinforcementa team in which he previously played for four seasons (2012-2016) and with which he will play the Champions League next season, the Turin (north) club announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old midfielder has signed until June 30, 2026 and “in exchange for the player’s registration, Juventus will incur additional expenses of 2.5 million euros, payable before August 31, 2022”, it was indicated in a statement, in which it was not specified how much he will charge the footballer, although local media have encrypted his salary in about 8 million euros.

“We couldn’t be happier.: Pogba is with us again.” It was the entity’s message on its social networks, in which it recalled the player’s previous time as a Juventino and in which no details of the operation for his signing were offered.

“Paul has returned to Turin, he left as a child, he returns as a man and a championbut there is something that has not changed: the desire to write other new unforgettable pages together”, added the Italian club.

The Old lady remembered that “in 2016 our paths parted, after four incredible years”in which Pogba lifted nine titles (4 Scudettos3 Italian Super Cup and 2 Coppa Italia) and that served to consolidate him as one of the big names of the moment.

At that time “that young Frenchman of great talent, who I wasn’t even 20 years oldmade his debut in the first team and, less than a month later, scored his first goal”.

They were “years in which we had learned to hold our breath every time we saw him take a shot from outside the area: we knew how it could end, and it often ended in a roar of joy (to be precise, from outside the box, Paul scored 14 times in 4 Serie A seasons, more than any White black at the height of Pjanic) ”.

Pogba returned to Juventus after his departure in 2016 (Reuters)

“Pogba became an incredible championearning a lot with the shirt black and whitebordering on the Champions League in 2015, giving 12 assists only in his last season in Turin, leaving with a loot of 34 goals, to which we can add the beauty of 32 assists, for a total of 66 goals that saw him star”, listed the club.

“Then we said goodbye, and he, meanwhile, consecrated his talent and his power, arriving even to be world champion with France in 2018″but “we never completely forget it: there is something ancestral in the call from home, that something that in the end, after a thousand adventures, makes you come back”.

In 2016, Pogba left the Italian team to return to Manchester Unitedthe club that made him debut in the first division (2011-12) and that already announced last May that it would not renew the midfielder’s contract, which ended on June 30, 2022, so the Old lady he just had to negotiate with the player.

