Paul Rudd On How It Felt To Join A Popular Show Like Friends So Late In Its Run

You’ll have needed to be hiding out in a cave (or another completely unconnected location) since 1994 to not know that Friends was a sitcom juggernaut that tens of millions of individuals have remained dedicated to, although it has been off of the air for over 15 years. With 10 tremendous profitable seasons beneath its belt, Friends noticed plenty of actors come and go, a few of whom had crucial elements to play, although they weren’t Phoebe, Chandler, Monica, Joey, Rachel, or Ross. Paul Rudd joined the present in Season 9, and not too long ago opened up about what it was like to come back on up to now into that illustrious run.