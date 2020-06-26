Paul Rudd Was Super Nervous During Captain America: Civil Battle, But He Used It To His Advantage

Yeah. And there was an actual form of nervousness about Scott Lang, and I simply actually form of performed into that as a result of that was a part of what I used to be feeling anyway. I’d go searching and assume, “Whoa, there’s Chris Evans and there’s Sebastian Stan, and wow — and there’s the fits.” Do you bear in mind there was like somewhat makeshift locker room? We’re all type of becoming issues, and I noticed the fits on the racks. It felt like being in a locker room of a Super Bowl-winning soccer group.