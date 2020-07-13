Paul Schrader Movie Card Counter Sells to Focus Features – Variety

Focus Features strikes once more.

The indie movie firm continued a torrid acquisitions streak, nabbing rights to Paul Schrader’s revenge thriller “The Card Counter,” one of many hottest titles obtainable at this yr’s Cannes Movie Pageant digital market. “The Card Counter” is Schrader’s follow-up to his Oscar-nominated “First Reformed.” The forged consists of Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe.

It’s the most recent splashy purchase for Focus, which additionally not too long ago nabbed James Grey’s “Armageddon Time” and Justin Chon’s “Blue Bayou” out of this new, coronavirus-mandated digital Cannes.

“The parents at Focus are the perfect at what they do,” Schrader mentioned in a press release. “Through the years I’ve been jealous of administrators within the Focus fold. Now fortunately I’m one.”

“The Card Counter” focuses on Inform (Isaac), a gambler, whose spartan way of life shifting from one on line casino to the subsequent is shattered when he’s approached by Cirk (Sheridan), a weak and indignant younger man searching for assist to actual revenge on a army colonel (Dafoe). For Inform, serving to Cirk could also be an opportunity at redemption (a core theme in lots of Schrader’s works), however the resolution has unexpected penalties.

Schrader, whose writing credit additionally embrace such iconic options as “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull,” wrote and directed “The Card Counter.” Martin Scorsese, who directed “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull,” in addition to the Schrader-scripted “The Final Temptation of Christ” and “Bringing Out the Lifeless,” will govt produce the movie.

Focus Features will distribute the movie within the U.S. and Common Footage Worldwide will distribute internationally in the UK, France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, ANZ, China, SE Asia (excluding Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and tv), Japan, South Korea, Latin America and on numerous airways.

Braxton Pope, Lauren Mann, and David Wulf produced the movie. Different govt producers embrace William Olsson, Lee Broda, Catherine Boily, Joel Michaely, Ruben Islas and Stanley Preschutti.

“At a time when many people are left questioning whether or not it’s our circumstances that corrupt souls or if it’s corrupt souls that create the circumstances, nobody can say for certain, however has anybody explored this extra in movie than Paul Schrader?” mentioned Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski in a press release. “All of us at Focus can’t wait to hear and see what Paul has to say now greater than ever earlier than, and we’re very proud to assist him convey this story to the world.”

HanWay movies represented the worldwide sale of the movie. Schrader’s rep, David Gonzales, and Endeavor Content material dealt with the U.S. sale

Isaac is represented by WME and Encourage Leisure, Haddish by Artists First and UTA, Sheridan by Mosaic and WME, and Dafoe by CAA and Circle of Confusion. Schrader is represented by David Gonzales. Each Sheridan and Isaac are additionally represented by lawyer Mitch Smelkinson. The manufacturing is represented by lawyer Joseph Lanius.