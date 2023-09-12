Paul Simon Says That He Is Beginning To Accept That He Is Losing His Hearing:

Paul Simon stated that he’s “beginning to” accept that his left ear is almost completely deaf, which is making it hard for him to play music live.

The 81-year-old singer-songwriter was talking at the Toronto International Film Festival during the world launch of In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon.

“I haven’t fully accepted it yet, but I’m starting to,” Simon informed the crowd during a Q&A with the director of the documentary, Alex Gibney, after the movie.

Every Day, I Play The Guitar. It’s The Instrument That Gives Me An Artistic Outlet:

The film, which is looking for a distributor at TIFF, is a wide-ranging look at Simon’s long career, from growing up with Art Garfunkel in Queens, New York, to the success of “Graceland,” the album he made with South African artists in 1986.

The song “In Restless Dreams,” whose name comes from a line within “The Sound of Silence,” also shows how carefully Simon put together his new record, “Seven Psalms,” which came out in May.

“Every day, I play the guitar. It’s the instrument that gives me an artistic outlet. But I also go there to find comfort. Whenever I feel like “whatever.”

So, it’s very important to me. When you experience a particular kind of inability, something comes to you that changes how you see the world or how you act in it.

When I Completed A Record, I Usually Went On Tour With It:

He started the album, which was his first in a few years, after seeing a seven-song record in a dream in 2019. Simon’s hearing loss within his left ear made it harder for him to do his work in his home studio within Wimberly, Texas. This threw off his musical balance.

“When I finished a record, I usually went on tour with it, which gave me a chance to really look into the piece. Then it changes to a new standard and moves on,” Simon said.

“It’s quite fascinating to me that someone is drawing the truth about me,” Simon said. “I don’t think I’m the right person to tell you what the truth is.

I have an opinion on both sides. I think too highly of myself, yet I dislike myself enough that I’d rather someone else write about me. He said that the hearing within his left ear hasn’t come back, which has made it hard for him to go back on stage.

Paul Simon Told Us Even So, I’m Going To Try To Work With Two Musicians In A Week:

“But in a week, I’m going to try to work with two guitars who will be performing the parts I played upon the record as well as see if I can perform the piece. The famous half of the famous 1960s band Simon & Garfunkel added, “I’m not sure how I can combine my voice alongside my guitars.”

He said that what he was feeling most was “frustration and annoyance,” not anger, because he thought that the situation would get better on its own. He also said that it had altered his mind about some songs “that I don’t intend to sing live” anymore.

Simon also said that he wished some of his early recording sessions, like those for “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “Graceland,” had been taped.

The Three-And-A-Half-Hour Movie Is About The Musician’s Interaction With His Childhood Friend Art Garfunkel In Simon And Garfunkel:

“In Restless Dreams” does have some rare footage, like 16mm dailies from the making of the 1969 documentary “Songs of America” and the initial practices of “Graceland.”

Gibney is a well-known director who has made films about Scientology like Going Clear, Enron: The Smartest Guys within the Room, as well as Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence within the House of God. In his latest film, In Restless Dreams, he looks at Paul Simon’s work over the past 60 years.

The three-and-a-half-hour film covers the musician’s time in Simon as well as Garfunkel alongside his childhood friend Art Garfunkel, the recording of his hit solo album Graceland in 1986, and his later years of recording in his home studio in Texas.