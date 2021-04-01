Paul Simon Sells Song Catalog to Sony Music Publishing

Sony Music Publishing introduced it has acquired the tune catalog of Paul Simon, one of the crucial profitable and influential songwriters of the previous 75 years. The milestone deal consists of Paul Simon’s basic songs spanning greater than six a long time, from his time as a member of Simon & Garfunkel, via his extraordinary profession as a solo artist – amongst them, “The Sound of Silence,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “The Boxer,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “Homeward Sure,” “I Am A Rock,” “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard,” “50 Methods To Depart Your Lover,” “Nonetheless Loopy After All These Years,” “Graceland,” and plenty of others.

Phrases of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Simon joins Bob Dylan (who offered his tune catalog to Common for greater than $300 million, sources say), Neil Younger (who offered 50% of his to Hipgnosis for $150 million), Stevie Nicks (to Major Wave for $100 million)and plenty of others within the latest rush of catalog gross sales, which span just about each kind of music-related mental property. Certainly, together with Dylan, the Beatles, a number of Motown Information artists, James Brown and others, Simon’s catalog, which incorporates his work with Simon & Garfunkel and his solo materials, is among the most resonant and influential of a very fertile interval for common music.

Simon can also be a uncommon artist who continued to evolve and affect the music world over a long time, from his introduction of South American music on the “Bridge Over Troubled Water” album to reggae on his early ’70s hit “Mom and Youngster Reunion” to South African sounds on his 1986 “Graceland” album. Even nicely into his 60s, he continued to take surprising paths, releasing an album produced by legendary experimental musician Brian Eno in 2006.

Paul Simon’s physique of labor joins a various assortment of catalogs represented by Sony Music Publishing, together with The Beatles, Leonard Cohen, Carole King, Lieber & Stoller, Michael Jackson, Motown, Queen, Ashford & Simpson, and Stevie Marvel, amongst others.

Paul Simon mentioned, “I’m happy to have Sony Music Publishing be the custodian of my songs for the approaching a long time. I started my profession at Columbia/Sony Information and it seems like a pure extension to be working with the Publishing aspect as nicely.”

Jon Platt, Chairman & CEO, Sony Music Publishing mentioned, “Paul Simon is a masterful, once-in-a-lifetime songwriter whose exceptional physique of labor has generated an everlasting affect on our tradition and consciousness. From Simon and Garfunkel requirements like ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ to solo classics resembling ‘Graceland,’ Paul Simon’s music resonates deeply as a cultural touchstone for individuals all around the world. To signify his indelible songs is an unbelievable honor for Sony Music Publishing, so with great delight, I welcome Paul to our household!”

Rob Stringer, Chairman, Sony Music Group mentioned, “We’re actually honored to now signify the music publishing catalogue of Paul Simon. To be entrusted together with his songs and recorded music is a privilege of the best inventive order for the Sony Music Group worldwide.”