Paul Thomas Anderson New Movie Gets Release Date

Paul Thomas Anderson’s untitled film has been set for a holiday 2021 rollout from United Artists Releasing (UAR).

The movie, Anderson’s latest directorial effort after 2017’s “Phantom Thread,” will open in limited release on Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving weekend) and expand nationwide on Christmas Day.

The film’s ensemble cast includes Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie, Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, son of the late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman — Anderson’s frequent collaborator. The film marks the young actor’s feature debut.

The coming-of-age story is set in the 1970s San Fernando Valley, with Cooper playing a film director and Hoffman portraying a child actor. Safdie will reportedly play a politician running for office. The film’s working title is reportedly “Soggy Bottom,” but UAR confirms the project is officially untitled. The pic began filming last fall in Los Angeles.

Anderson wrote the script and produced the film with Sarah Murphy. The project was backed by MGM, in association with Bron Creative and Anderson’s Ghoulardi Film Company.

The untitled project marks the celebrated filmmaker’s ninth feature, following “Hard Eight,” “Boogie Nights” (the director’s breakthrough project, also set in the 1970s San Fernando Valley), “Magnolia,” “Punch-Drunk Love,” “There Will Be Blood,” “The Master,” “Inherent Vice” and “Phantom Thread.”

The 2017 drama, starring Daniel Day Lewis, Vicky Krieps and Lesley Manville, earned Anderson his third best director Oscar nomination, as well as a Best Picture nod. Anderson has been nominated for eight Academy Awards, including screenplay nods for “Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia,” “There Will Be Blood” and “Inherent Vice.”

IndieWire first reported news of the film’s platform release.