Paul Whitehouse talks The Fast Show characters’ return: “It felt like a time slip”

The Fast Show creators Paul Whitehouse and Charlie Higson confirmed our favorite characters are being introduced again for 2 specials on GOLD – and it was an emotional expertise filming characters like Swiss Tony once more.

Whitehouse advised The One Show which character made him misty-eyed throughout filming: “Surprisingly it was John Thomson’s character Professor Denzil Dexter, who’s a Californian hippie scientist who’s extra considering really making an attempt out his prescription drugs than experimenting. However he had lengthy hair and a beard and white coat, so once I noticed John he hadn’t aged and I used to be instantly transported again 25 years and I felt like we had been filming The Fast Show once more, not a retrospective. I felt a time slip.”

The two specials are speaking heads retrospectives that includes Whitehouse and Higson, however they thought it might be enjoyable to intersperse their chat with outdated characters akin to Dave Angel reminiscing concerning the present.

Higson stated: “The concept is to do a speaking heads clips present the place we speak concerning the present. And we thought it might be enjoyable to get a number of the characters on in the identical format as speaking heads to speak about their time, in order that they’re woven in with the present and all of it turns into of a piece.”

We’re dwelling in a politically right period 25 years on from The Fast Show’s premiere and so they tackle that within the specials.

Higson stated: “So now we have the fits you tailors on there saying occasions have modified and we couldn’t say any of the issues we used to and so they launch into this horrible tirade. And there’s this concept that you may’t this stuff any extra, however after all you’ll be able to.”

Whitehouse thought the success of The Fast Show was because of the recognisable character and the “coronary heart” the present had.

“I feel it had fairly a lot of coronary heart,” he stated. “You realize, we are able to’t underestimate the significance of the catchphrases, as a result of it meant individuals can impersonate the character very simply and shortly. And we didn’t actually care, did we, Charlie? We had our type of imaginative and prescient and concept and caught with it.

The BBC was nice to work with on the present, stated Higson. “They allowed me and Paul to supply it, though we hadn’t produced anything earlier than and so they stated right here’s some cash and stated go away and make a present and we did. We made precisely the present we needed to observe and we had been fortunate to have all the fitting individuals in the fitting place on the proper time and, fortunately, the viewers went for it.”

Whitehouse quipped: “They gave us a load of cash and stated go away. I don’t suppose they had been anticipating us to return again!”

The belated 25th anniversary retrospectives, Simply A Load of Blooming Catchphrases, shall be broadcast on Saturday, 29th August on GOLD.

