Paula van der Oest’s ‘Love In A Bottle’ Wraps Production

Dutch filmmaker Paula van der Oest, director of Oscar-nominated “Zus & Zo,” has wrapped manufacturing on “Love in a Bottle,” starring James Krishna Floyd (“No Man’s Land”) and Hannah Hoekstra (“Hemel”).

The movie follows two folks in two totally different nations — each in quarantine throughout lockdown — who’ve a love affair by means of Facetime. Floyd performs a broken British man who lives primarily by means of his laptop who falls for a charismatic Dutch fragrance maker (Hoekstra) whom he met at an airport simply earlier than the pandemic struck.

“Love in a Bottle” was shot in two areas in Amsterdam throughout lockdown, and is without doubt one of the few movies to shoot two areas concurrently with two crews, with a purpose to come collectively for one ensuing movie. Levitate Movie (“The Forgotten Battle”) produced.

Van der Oest’s common cinematographer Guido van Gennep lensed the movie and employed new methods with a purpose to full the challenge.

“We have been actually taking pictures with these iPhones, one another, interacting stay because it have been,” Floyd advised Selection. “After which we’d have a GoPro on prime of it. There have been at all times totally different methods. It was very technical and sophisticated, however it’s a really uncommon film.

“I don’t suppose anybody has in all probability seen something prefer it, so we’ll see what folks consider it,” Floyd added. “I really like working with filmmakers like Paula who’re fearless and simply strive one thing new.”

“This recent and authentic film celebrates love, music and intimacy,” stated van der Oest. “It’s a horny and shifting function movie about love in occasions of COVID.”

Powerhouse indie Dutch distributor September Movie, who launched “Parasite” within the Netherlands, are planning a theatrical launch in spring 2021.

Floyd gained most promising newcomer on the British Unbiased Movie Awards for “My Brother The Satan” (2012). He was additionally chosen as a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit and gained finest actor on the Milan Worldwide Movie Pageant.

Hoekstra gained finest actress on the Nederlands Movie Pageant, the Rembrandt Awards and the SUBTITLE European Movie Pageant for “Hemel” (2012) and likewise on the Montréal World Movie Pageant and Nederlands Movie Pageant for “The Fury”(2016). On the 2017 Berlinale, she was chosen as one among European Movie Promotion’s Capturing Stars.