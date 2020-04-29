Pauley Perrette Gushes About Michael Weatherly And Still Being Friends With Other NCIS Alums

Pauley Perrette spoke warmly about Michael Weatherly in her dialog with USA Right now and informed the outlet she stays pals with lots of her NCIS co-stars. The actress notably clashed on set over Mark Harmon bringing his canine round, a difficulty that made headlines when the actress wrote repeatedly about her former co-star on the Web. (CBS later defined the scenario had been resolved.) But, she nonetheless usually appears to have had a fond expertise on the present and even caught with the community for her subsequent mission, as properly.