Paulo Díaz’s blooper that ended with Colidio’s goal for Tigre: Gallardo’s lament for the unusual goal that River received

Tigrewith goals from Matthew Retegui (4′PT) y Facundo Colidio (22′ST), beat River Plate 2-1 in the Monumental stadium for the Cup quarterfinals of the league Professional. The temporary tie of the Millionaire scored it Enzo Fernández (13′ST), after an impressive volley from outside the box. Now the Matador de Victoria will play the semifinal against Argentinos Juniors.

The goal with which the Matador won the coveted classification came after a blooper by Paulo Diazwho left the ball served to Facundo Colidio, who did not forgive. It was the best moment for River Plate, who came out with another face to the complement, cornered their rival and found the tie through a spectacular kick from Enzo Fernández.

However, in a totally isolated play and with the ball in his possession, the Millionaire’s defense ended up giving Tigre the second goal. Paulo Díaz received from the left from the feet of Hector David Martinez and with his teammates on both sides very open, he looked for an inside pass to Enzo Perez but Facundo Colidio just intercepted the ball.

The former Boca Juniors footballer, hooked and took advantage of the slip that the Chilean had and went at full speed to define from below before the exit of Franco Armani, that this time nothing could do. Either Enzo Perez that he could not reach him to annoy him before he defined. Good goal from Colidio, who did not miss a real gift from the River Plate defense.

This he regretted Marcelo Gallardowhom the broadcast cameras caught just as he said “I can’t believe it, asshole”. The Doll had made the necessary changes, in the halftime talk, and everything indicated that River Plate would take it to Tigre.

After the meeting, Colidio himself spoke about the move and revealed that he had studied Armani. “I remember that Paulo Díaz is wrong, when I hook him he falls and I had studied Armani with the goalkeeper coach, who told me that it is usually played”, said the striker in dialogue with ESPN. “When the ball went in I ran with the boys and ran away. I had told several of my teammates that I was going to score a goal. The important thing was to run because River when he has the ball”, he added.

Beyond the merit of being a Matador player in this tournament, River Plate already had some mistakes in other games and the most remembered was that of Leandro Gonzalez Pirez in the Superclásico also played in the Monumental Stadium, a mistake that was taken advantage of by Sebastian Villa who converted the goal Boca Juniors victory.

Own González Pirez when he returned had another unfortunate play and it was last Sunday on the last date of the regular phase against Platense. The goalkeeper Ezequiel Centurión played it short on the right sector in an exit from the bottom and the defender, first, He passed it to the middle without a clear receiver: Emanuel Mammana he covered it assuming that the goalkeeper was going to catch it, although he remained standing. Horacio Tijanovich touched her and Brian Mansilla finalized the partial tie for the Squid.

The team led by Marcelo Gallardo usually goes out to press a lot in the rival field, but there were matches in which it was exposed in the background and it is one of the moles that the millionaire team has, which must also be said to have significant firepower.

Although the contest will end on Sunday, May 22, Gallardo’s team will now focus on the Copa Libertadores. Meanwhile, Tigre will seek its second title in the First Division after the League Cup that it won in 2019, in the final that it beat Boca Juniors.

