Paulo Dybala had a standout look at a fashion show and was shown in a stunning sports car

Paulo Dybala, who is recovering from an injury that took him out of the courts the last week, took the time to travel to Milan with his partner, Oriana Sabatini, and was all the rage in a fashion show. “All cool for Milano,” she wrote on her Instagram account, a message that accompanied a photo of both dresses for the occasion.

In addition to attracting attention in the parade of the Giorgio Armani emporium in what was Fashion Week in the Italian city, the Cordovan was a trend for having been shown in a high-end car: a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster valued at approximately half a million euros.

This Lamborghini is a supercar manufactured by the brand since 2012 and is at the top of the conventional range, above the Urus and Huracán models, its main characteristic being the use of a naturally aspirated V12 engine. With only 800 units manufactured, the SVJ Roadster is the most emblematic of the Aventador family. Lamborghini aerodynamics are the most futuristic ever created: the ALA 2.0 system and aero-vectoring offer minimal drag on the straights and unsurpassed downforce in the corners. It has 770 horsepower, goes from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 2.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 350km/h.

This is how Paulo Dybala and Oriana Sabatini walked in Milan

Although the Jewel He has a great time off the courts, he intends to return to them as soon as possible. His last participation with Juventus was in the Turin classic against Torino (1-1), while he missed the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Villarreal in Spain (1-1) and the Series win. Against Empoli, as a visitor.

In recent days, from Catalan territory They reported that Barcelona would seek to keep the services of the former Córdoba Institute thinking about the next season. It transpired that the 28-year-old footballer would have a record of 13 million euros gross per year in the you, which would have offered to renew the link but based on objectives to be met. Therefore, she would not look badly on moving in the middle of this year.

In the 2021/2022 financial year, Paulo’s numbers indicate a total of 12 goals and 6 assists in 27 games. His performance gave him more confidence and the consideration of coach Massimiliano Allegri. It should be remembered that Dybala arrived in Serie A in the second half of 2012 and joined Palermo at that time. Three years later he joined the Old lady. Today, his main objective is to be part of Lionel Scaloni’s list in the Argentine national team who will compete in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

