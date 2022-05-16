Paulo Dybala published a heartfelt letter to say goodbye to Juventus: “I thought we would be together for more years”

Dybala came to Juventus from Palermo and became captain (REUTERS / Alberto Lingria)

The time of Paulo Dybala with the t-shirt Juventus it ends. The striker himself confirmed it, given the evidence that he will not renew his contract beyond June 30. Consequently, this Monday’s match against the Lazio by A league It will be the last one as a local, the formal goodbye with the public, beyond the fact that one more commitment remains (against Fiorentina, on Sunday, May 22).

Consequently, the 28-year-old striker began to say goodbye to the club and the public through a letter he published on his social networks, in which he made it clear that he dreamed of stretching the bond. “I thought we would be together even more years, but fate puts us on different paths”says the first paragraph. Indeed, there were tough negotiations between the parties to not break the bond, but the Vecchia Signora tried to include productivity clauses in the face of the physical problems that the Jewel showed in recent times. And there was no agreement.

Instead, everything indicates that Inter has advanced in recent weeks and will sign a contract with the Milanese cast for three years, where he will be a partner of Lautaro Martínez. There he will seek to recover the peak of his performance and will try to achieve continuity to achieve a place on Lionel Scaloni’s list for the World Cup in Qatar.

The curiosity is that, just a few days ago, Juventus lost the Italian Cup final to Inter. And Dybala left sad after bumping into those who will be his new teammates in a month and a half.

The forward from Laguna Larga (Córdoba) came from Institute, where he stood out in the National B in the tournament in which River was promoted to First, to directly make the leap to Europe. In it Palermo He ratified his conditions, a fact that led to Juve buying him in 2015 in exchange for 32 million euros. There he won 12 titles (all local) and left his mark, which cannot be erased after his dismissal.

The thread on Twitter with the moving words of the attacker

THE COMPLETE LETTER THAT PAYLO DYBALA PUBLISHED ON HIS SOCIAL NETWORKS

“It is difficult to find the right words to greet them, there are so many years and so many emotions involved, all together… I thought we would be together for even more years, but fate puts us on different paths.

I will never forget everything you made me experience, every game, every goal. With you I grew up, learned, lived and dreamed. It has been 7 years of magic, 12 trophies and 115 goals that no one will take away from us. Never. Thank you for supporting me in difficult times.

Thanks to those who have accompanied me over the years: from the first to the last, from the fans to the people who work at the club, to everyone, coaches and teammates, employees and managers. Wearing this important shirt along with the captain’s armband has been one of the greatest prides of my life, which I hope to one day show to my children and grandchildren.

Tomorrow will be my last game in this shirt, it’s hard to imagine, but it will be our last goodbye. It will not be easy, but I will enter the field with a smile and with my head held high, knowing that I have given everything for you”.

