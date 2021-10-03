Paulo Dybala was disaffected by the Argentine team and will not be on the triple knockout date

Dybala left crying 20 minutes into the first stage in the last Juventus game (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca)

Looking ahead to the triple date of the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup 2022 to be played by the Argentine national team, Lionel Scaloni You will not be able to count on one of the 30 footballers that you had mentioned: Paulo Dybala was discharged from the payroll and it will not be the game for the duels before Paraguay, as a visitor, and before Uruguayyy Peru in the Monumental Stadium of River Plate.

This was communicated by the AFA through the National Team’s account. “After the evaluation of his medical studies, it was decided that the footballer @PauDybala_JR will be disaffected from the call for the triple date of October”, was posted on Twitter.

It is important to remember that in the first roster of 30 players, which was later added by the defender of Lens from France, Facundo Medina, Scaloni had mentioned Dybala himself and Exequiel Palacios, two footballers who were injured in recent days at their clubs.

The jewel He had to leave the court 20 minutes into the first half in the game that his team played last Sunday against Sampdoria for a muscle discomfort after having scored one of the goals in the victory of the Old lady, the second for Serie A so far this Italian football season. The Turin team has 8 points and is 10 points behind the leader, Napoli.

The AFA post on Dybala’s injury

For its part, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder suffered a ligament tear in his right ankle More than a week ago, a diagnosis that foresaw four weeks of recovery, but in Ezeiza they hope to have it in time for the Argentine DT to take it into consideration for the three duels of the FIFA window in October.

At the weekend, after being replaced by Massimiliano Allegri, Dybala used his social media to apologize to Juventus fans for leaving the team in the first half of the match. “Sorry to leave the field, but happy for the victory. Tomorrow I am going to do the medical examinations, but I am already thinking of returning as soon as possible “, wrote the Cordovan, who will be absent from the triple date after having returned to the selected team led by Scaloni.

In the match against Venezuela in Caracas, which ended 3-1 in favor of Albiceleste, Dybala entered with 10 minutes remaining for the end of the match by Guido Rodríguez. After the match against Brazil, which was suspended due to the entry of a person outside the organization, Argentina thrashed Bolivia 3-0 in Núñez and the Cordovan saw no action.

Dybala was not part of the last Copa América that the National Team won in Brazil (REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun)

In the previous to the three games, the National Team is located in the second position of the classification towards the next World Cup. He adds 18 points and is six units behind the leader, Brazil. Facing this new triple date, the next to last window of the year for the teams in South America, Argentina’s first clash will be on Thursday, October 7, at 8 p.m., against Paraguay in Asunción. The next step will be on Sunday 10th, from 8.30pm, against the team of Maestro Tabárez in the Monumental de Núñez. Finally, on Thursday 14, also at 8:30 p.m. and on the same stage, Scaloni’s men will receive the Peruvian cast whose DT is Ricardo Gareca.

KEEP READING:

Last minute call: Scaloni added a footballer to Argentina’s list for the triple knockout date

20 Scaloni phrases: Messi’s image that proves that he is a “born winner” and his dream about the future of “La Scaloneta”