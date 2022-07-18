Paulo Dybala was one step away from defining his future: the surprising club that took the lead in the bid to hire him

Dybala is in the details of becoming a new Roma player (Photo: Reuters)

Since he made the decision not to renew with Juventusthe future of Paulo Dybala was strongly related to Inter Milano. But discreetly, Roma a tempting offer was prepared to try to stay with the Argentine striker. Like little, Jose Mourinho y Francesco Totti were the mentors of a negotiation that led the footballer to be one step away from putting on the team’s shirt yellow and red and enlarge his legacy within Italy’s Serie A.

According to The Gazzetta dello Sport, a phone call from the Portuguese coach was key for Roma to stand as a candidate in the negotiations. Tiago Pinto, general manager of the institution, had contact with Dybala’s entourage presenting an official offer that was considered low: a fixed salary of 4 million euros, to which variable bonuses can be added and can rise to around 6 million. Paulo’s agents approached a counterproposal, another refusal dilated hopes.

However, the Argentine himself was the one who sought out Roma through his representatives and let Mourinho know that the current conditions were very different from those of twenty days ago. This was the starting point of José’s pressure: with a relatively low offer and lower than the one Inter had made of 5 million plus a bonus, He sought to chat with the protagonist to infect him with the desire to reach the capital’s painting.

Dybala and a hug with Mourinho: the scene that could be relived in the coming days (Photo: Reuters)

Roma is focused on their next move with the information that Dybala no longer has much desire to wait and stands on the sidelines, waiting for a sign from the Inter, that didn’t seem to arrive. If the Argentine yields something and the yellow and red rise a little, the agreement would be imminent. It must be taken into account that both Mourinho and Tiago Pinto they assured Paulo to put him at the center of the project who plans the return of the club to the Champions League as soon as possible.

The importance of his figure within the team and the affection that the people are willing to pour over him, were the two fundamental pillars in the negotiation. The impression behind closed doors is that if the Giallorossi’s offer rises, reaching perhaps the final 6 million euros, the agreement will have the green light in the coming days. The reality is that by the end of the week, Dybala wants to make a final decision about his future. And for now, Roma is in the lead and ready to welcome him with open arms.

KEEP READING:

The lapidary sentence of the leadership of Bayern Munich to explain why they rejected Cristiano Ronaldo

Messi acted as Neymar’s translator in Japan: the comical moment of the presentation of the PSG stars in Tokyo

The “bodycam” was released: the images of the new technology that promises to revolutionize football broadcasts