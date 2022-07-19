Paulo Dybala will sign with Roma: the calls of Mourinho and Totti that changed the course of the negotiations

The arrival of Paulo Dybala in Portugal to sign with Roma

“Paulo, I really want to have you with me. We will have fun together. And we will win”. It was Jose Mourinho the one in charge of twisting the will of Paulo Dybala to keep one of the great free gems that were available in this pass market. The Argentine attacker hesitated to sign for the Romaa team that will not play the Champions League. Even the offer of Napoli on the table there were various sports, emotional and economic condiments that seemed more attractive. But The Special One brought out his power of seduction and the Joya it was decided.

This was reported by the Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sportwhich ensured that Mou was very involved in the negotiations to the point that days ago he decided to call the 28-year-old soccer player to convince him. It was not the only one: the mythical Francesco Totti He also communicated to tell him that he was “happy” to have him as heir to number 10. “Last night, in fact, Totti’s message reached Dybala’s phone to push him to say yes definitively”clarified the same medium.

Paulo, who left Juventus in tears months ago after failing to reach an agreement to renew his contract, landed in Portugal this Monday to undergo medical examinations, sign the contract and meet his new teammates who are in preseason in the coastal city of Albufeira. “I am very happy to be here with Roma”said before Sky Sport when he showed up at the Portuguese airport. “Surprise”, she limited herself to saying when asked about the possibility of wearing number 10 on her back.

Paulo Dybala trained alone while negotiating with Inter, Napoli and Roma after his departure from Juventus

After seven seasons in Juventus where did you get 12 titles and shouted 115 goalsthe ex Palermo from Italy and Institute Cordoba doubted. He had the pass in his possession and several suitors. Inter He had shown himself to be a clear candidate to sign him, but negotiations had stalled in recent days. Napoliwith all the aura of Diego Maradona, had placed on the table a succulent financial offer and the possibility of playing in the Champions League. But Rome did the fine work.

The leaders settled in his house during the last hours to negotiate the detailed outline of his contract. According to Italian media, will receive between 4.5 and 5 million euros net per season for the next three yearsalthough there will be bonuses –some very “easy”– that will allow you to scale up to 6 million. In addition, they added a key detail to convince him: the exit clause will be low to allow him to walk away if a tempting offer comes along in the future or if the team doesn’t live up to expectations in sports. The Gazzetta dello Sport speculates that his exit trigger would be around the €20 milliona figure more than accessible to sign a footballer of his stature.

The Especial it was “decisive with the phone call” to convince him, he clarified Courier. But the part of him did not remain there: “The first to find out was José Mourinho, who stayed awake from Portugal during the negotiation and around 2 o’clock he received a Whatsapp of Joyawho announced his election to him”affirmed the journalists Fabiana Dalla Valle and Chiara Zucchelli in Journal.

The capital team had ex-Manchester United in their plans Jesse Lingardwho is also with the pass in his possession, or the Croatian midfielder from Atalanta Mario Pasalic if Dybala did not give his approval.

However, the Argentine footballer who He must fight for his place on the list that Lionel Scaloni will prepare for the Qatar World Cup of the end of the year leaned towards an entity that has just won the Conference Leaguea competition that began last season and is considered third-order behind the Champions League and the Europa League. Precisely this second contest will have Roma as the protagonist in the coming season.

The Italian media are already beginning to speculate on the role that Dybala will have in the formation and have proposed a starting eleven with Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibáñez, Mehmet Celik, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Nemanja Matic, Leonardo Espinazzola, Nicolo Zaniolo and Dybala.

