Paulo Dybala would have decided his future after not renewing with Juventus

Paulo Dybala would prefer to land at Atlético Madrid (REUTERS / Alessandro Garofalo)

“The most important change is that the contract will not be renewed. Paulo Dybala. With the signings we made in January, with the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic, Paulo’s position changed, he is no longer the center of our project. That is why we prefer to make this decision”, with those words, Maurizio Arrivabene, CEO of Juventus, put an end to the negotiations for the renewal of the Cordovan contract.

In this way, the jewel automatically became one of the most attractive players to sign in Europe’s next transfer market, since he will have the pass in his possession. The list of suitors is long and it includes the main institutions of the Old Continent; however, the striker has a destiny above the rest.

As he maintains Sports worldDybala he prefers to sign with Atlético Madrid. The mattresses they already tried to hire him in the past and Rodrigo De Paul would also be playing an important rolesince “he is insisting that he do everything on his part to join the team.”

Although Diego Simeone prefers to bet heavily on the arrival of a center forward, given the more than feasible departure of Luis Suárez, (in the last half he lost ground in the consideration of the cholo). The Argentine strategist has a predilection for Jewel.

Rodrigo De Paul tries to seduce Paulo Dybala to lean towards Atlético Madrid (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

Another indication of this novel is provided by the Italian newspaper Tuttosport, which states that Jorge Antún, agent of the attacker, is accelerating the procedures to acquire the license to operate in Spainin order to carry the negotiations forward.

However, there is another factor to take into account in this story. Inter is also looking to get the services of the Cordovan, but to sign him he would have to get rid of some onerous contract and the one targeted would be Lautaro Martínez, the other wish of the cholos Simeone for Atletico Madrid.

As a result of various injuries, the Argentine is not going through his best season at Juventus, where he has scored 13 goals and provided 6 assists in 29 appearances. Given this situation, Lionel Scaloni, technical director of the Argentine team, decided not to summon him in the last double FIFA Date of the South American Qualifiers.

“Paulo is a valid player, he has not had the continuity that he wanted and that we wanted, and the one that loses is the National Team. When he’s not maxing out a player, he makes you wonder. We decided that he get well, that he get minutes in his club, that he make a difference, because when he plays he does that, ”the coach outlined at a press conference.

KEEP READING:

“He is not a champion and cannot be a leader”: the fierce criticism of Dybala from a former Italian scorer

The moving reaction of Alphonso Davies to the confirmation of Canada’s qualification for the World Cup in Qatar

From shining with Messi at Barcelona to being considered transferable at RB Leipzig for a peculiar request to the masseuses