Paulo Dybala’s injury was confirmed and he is at risk of missing the Qatar World Cup

José Mourinho’s phrase had already been worrying enough: “It is unlikely that I will be able to return before 2023″. Ruled out the rest of the season in Rome, the question that was installed is if Paulo Dybalathen, was going to be able to arrive physically fit for the World Cup in Qatar.

The initial studies confirmed a problem in the left femoral quadriceps, but only recently did the MRI performed at the Villa Stuart Clinic give more details on the subject: has an injury to the left rectus femoris.

The first report indicates that “The recovery process has already started”, although precise times of the rehabilitation were not exposed. The initial proposals put on the table the possibility of spending between 4 and 8 weeks off the court, not a minor detail since in a month and a half the national team will have its debut in the Qatar competition. The idea is to perform another MRI within a week to assess how his leg is progressing, according to the Corriere dello Sport.

Although the proposition is that “Dybala could recover from the injury before the start” of the World CupThe truth is that today his presence is a true mystery. He will surely be on the preliminary list that will be presented in the coming days and based on the next studies it will be known if he is included in the final list. In Italy they confirmed that the Joya he spoke to both Lionel Scaloni and his assistant, Walter Samuel, who gave him “some comfort.” “The extent of the injury has not been officially communicated, but it is supposed to be around the second degree, given that the Argentine, injured on October 9, will remain unemployed for about five weeks,” they analyzed in the Gazzetta dello Sportthe same media outlet that accepted its participation in Qatar “hangs by a thread”.

The Cordovan was injured after taking a penalty to make his team 2-1 against Lecce in Serie A and immediately felt a puncture that forced him to leave the field. The attacker is one of coach Lionel Scaloni’s favorite variants, although he had already warned him in the past that he had to be in optimal physical condition to be part of the squad that will play in Qatar.

The physical situation of Joya puts a step forward in the dispute to names like those of Giovanni Simeone, Angel Correa, Thiago Almada and Joaquin Correa. Although they are surnames with different characteristics, they all have an offensive vocation and are on the radar of the coaching staff to a greater or lesser extent. The decision, in such a case, will be Scaloni’s at the last moment.

Argentina will debut in 41 days against Saudi Arabia in the Lusail Stadium for the first date of Group C of the World Cup. With the calendar increasingly limited, the DT has the deadline of October 21 to deliver the preliminary list that can hold up to 55 soccer players and only on November 14 will he be obliged to provide the final one with 26 surnames, although it is expected that cut arrives earlier since on the 16th he will play the last friendly against the United Arab Emirates.

In this context, the coaching staff closely follows the situations of Lionel Messi (calf pain), Angel Di Maria (injury in the posterior right), Joaquin Correa (discomfort in the tendon of the left knee), Juan Foyth (post-traumatic contusion on his left knee) and John Musso (Fracture with displacement of the right orbital/maxillary complex). Like what happened with Dybala, the first three mentioned had their health complications in recent days.

