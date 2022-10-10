Paulo Dybala’s injury was confirmed and uncertainty about his future is growing: will he miss the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

The Cordovan was injured in the last match and set off the alarms in the Argentine team. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

These are moments of tension and uncertainty in the Argentine team. Is that Paulo Dybalainjured this Sunday in the victory of the Roma over Lecce by 2-1 on the ninth date of Serie A in Italy, would have engaged his participation in the World Cup in Qatar scheduled from November 20.

According to the chain Sky Sport in Italy, medical studies confirmed the injury to the quadriceps femoris. In this way, The jewel could be out of the courts for 4 to 8 weeks. The exact duration of your recovery will be established by the MRI that will be performed in the next 24 to 36 hours, as soon as the hematoma in the area is reduced.

The concern for the Cordovan’s injury increased after the statements of the Portuguese DT Jose Mourinho after the match: “How is Dybala? I say bad not to say very bad, but I’m afraid he’s more bad than bad. I think he will not be with Roma until 2023 ″.

The striker executed the penalty that gave the victory to the Roma and immediately touched the left thigh grimacing in pain. After being replaced, his face on the bench gave indications of a complex situation 42 days from the start of the World Cup.

Dybala28 years old, who remains in contact with the selected doctor Daniel Martinez, He is the best current Argentine soccer player in the Italian Serie A. Since his arrival at the club from the capital at the beginning of the season, coming from Juventusthe ex Cordoba Institute juice 11 parties officers between the Soccer and the Europa League y scored 7 goals.

The Scaloneta will have a friendly before the start of the great international event in the Gulf country against the United Arab Emiratesdirected by the Argentine Rodolfo Arruabarena. This commitment will be played in Abu Dabhi the Nov. 16six days before the albiceleste debut against Saudi Arabia on the Qatar World Cup. Then he saturday 26 the national representative will face his second match of the Group C contra Mexicoin charge of Gerardo Martinoand will close the initial phase against Poland the Wednesday 30.

