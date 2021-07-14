Pavankhind Film (2021): Solid, Roles, Team, Free up Date, Tale, Trailer, Posters – FilmyVoice

Pavankhind is a Marathi language movie. The movie release date is 18 November 2021. It is composed of Harish Dudhade and lots of others inside the solid.
Tale
The plot revolves around the life of Shivaji Maharaj. His ferocious battled to save lots of a number of the oldsters varieties the tale. Problems take a turn as his demanding situations will build up. He under no circumstances fails to save lots of a number of the oldsters and his kingdom.
Pavankhind Forged
- Prajaktta Mali
- Harish Dudhade
- Akshay Waghmare
- Sameer Dharmadhikari
- Ajinkya Sanjay Nanaware
- Mahesh Ghag
- Aastad Sunita Pramod Kale
- Rishi Saxena
Director: Digpal Lanjekar
Taste: Movement, Struggle, Mystery
Language: Marathi
Release Date: 18 November 2021
Trailer
However to be introduced