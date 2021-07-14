Pavankhind Film (2021): Solid, Roles, Team, Free up Date, Tale, Trailer, Posters – FilmyVoice

Pavankhind is a Marathi language movie. The movie release date is 18 November 2021. It is composed of Harish Dudhade and lots of others inside the solid.

Tale

The plot revolves around the life of Shivaji Maharaj. His ferocious battled to save lots of a number of the oldsters varieties the tale. Problems take a turn as his demanding situations will build up. He under no circumstances fails to save lots of a number of the oldsters and his kingdom.

Pavankhind Forged

Prajaktta Mali

Harish Dudhade

Akshay Waghmare

Sameer Dharmadhikari

Ajinkya Sanjay Nanaware

Mahesh Ghag

Aastad Sunita Pramod Kale

Rishi Saxena

Director: Digpal Lanjekar

Taste: Movement, Struggle, Mystery

Language: Marathi

Release Date: 18 November 2021

Trailer

However to be introduced