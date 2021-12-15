Pavel Pardo ruled out his arrival in America as sports president

Pavel Pardo will not arrive at Club América for now (Photo: Isaac Esquivel / Cuartoscuro)

America he is not living his best moment; the elimination of the league and the null obtaining of trophies this semester put on the table the possible change in the sporting direction. Santiago Banos, who remains like him Sports President, has been strongly criticized by the Americanist hobby.

Pavel Brown It was one of the names that sounded the most to relieve the manager due to its connection with the azulcrema identity. The Mexican was captain of the team and won over the fans with brilliant performances. However, the historic former player came out to deny his arrival.

“I am not interested, today, being the Sports Director of AmericaThat is very clear, because later there are misinterpretations and the truth is that I do not aspire to be the Sporting Director of America, ”Pardo said at a press conference.

Santiago Baños was ratified in his position as Sports President Photo: Instagram/@pasion.azulcrema12)

Despite the annoyance of multiple Americanist sectors, Santiago Baños was ratified in his position, so the arrival of a new element to the eagle board was made impossible.

However, the Mexican World Cup player declared that for him it is a compliment to be placed as a candidate for a position of such caliber, but his objectives now are different.

“Obviously I appreciate the love of the peopleBecause of the affection of the people and the press, who have me very well classified and seen to be a candidate, but I am the first to not run. Today I am not interested in being a Sports Director ”, explained Pardo.

Today Pardo is an ambassador of the Bundesliga (Photo: Special)

Making it clear what you will not do at this time how to get to the Eagles He was also forceful about what he does want to do. The export of Mexican players European leagues, more precisely the German, that is what focuses his interest.

“Yes, I am an ambassador for the Bundesliga, where I am interested in having more Mexican players go to the Bundesliga, that is my biggest goal, more than being the Sporting Director of América.”

The Mexican declared that the German competition welcomes national football; in the same way, he pointed out that one of the deficiencies in the local footballer is the mentality, and it is so serious that it does not allow progress at the national level.

“The Bundesliga looks very favorably on the Mexican league. Find in the Mexican player this quality that the Mexican player has. That mental part is what we need to be able, at the national and international level, to take those next steps. The Germans see Mexico, not only in the senior team, in the minor teams and from there scouts start. Mexican soccer is well regarded in the Bundesliga and they know about quality”, Sentenced the ex-midfielder.

Pardo said that Córdova has the possibility of making the leap to Europe (Photo: Scott Wachter / Reuters)

Thus he also gave a small list of some Mexican footballers who have the quality to play in the German Bundesliga. Among those that Pardo has already visualized are Sebastián Córdova, César Montes, Eduardo Aguirre, Carlos Acevedo and Luis Romo.

“There are very interesting players whenever we are with the follow-up. There are players who are already in the National Team today. Carlos Acevedo, Cesar Montes, which for me is a player who is coming, who has done very well, not only in his team, but also in the national team to be able to be in the Bundesliga ”.

“Sebastian Cordova, Luis Romo I think he is also quite an interesting player who can, especially his profile, with that dynamic, with that drive he has to be able to play in the Bundesliga. Eduardo Aguirre It is also interesting, and well, a few more who are there and that for me have the level of being able to be in the Bundesliga ”, the retired footballer concluded.

