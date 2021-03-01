Pawel Maslona to Helm Period Pic on Revolutionary War Hero Kosciuszko

Polish director Paweł Maślona (“Panic Assault”) is prepping a lavish interval drama concerning the American Revolutionary War hero Tadeusz Kościuszko.

Produced by Leszek Bodzak and Aneta Hickinbotham for Aurum Movie, the manufacturing home behind Jan Komasa’s Oscar-nominated “Corpus Christi,” the historic epic — with the working title “Scarborn,” from a script by Michał A. Zielinski — obtained improvement funding from the Polish Movie Institute. Aurum is now looking for worldwide co-production companions, with a watch towards filming in 2022.

The movie tells the story of the battle veteran Kościuszko, a trusted ally of Gen. George Washington’s and a colonel within the Continental Military, who returns to his native Poland along with his valet and confidante, Jean Lapierre, a Black man who was referred to as Domingo. Collectively the duo battle to liberate Polish serfs from an oppressive feudal system, sparking a nationwide rebellion towards the Russian Empire in 1794, a doomed effort that might convey an finish to Polish sovereignty for the following 123 years.

Maślona’s first function, “Panic Assault,” performed in competitors in Karlovy Range. Selection described the “energetic, well-crafted” ensemble comedy as an “enticing calling-card” for the debut helmer that “ought to play nicely…[with] audiences looking forward to depictions of up to date life in Japanese Europe which can be much less dour than these often afforded by the competition circuit.”

Aurum is at the moment prepping Komasa’s subsequent challenge, “Shine of the Solar,” and can be launching gross sales throughout the European Movie Market on “Go away No Traces,” the newest function from acclaimed director Jan P. Matuszyński (“The Final Household”), which is being offered by New Europe Movie Gross sales.

Pictured: Paweł Maślona (l.) and Leszek Bodzak